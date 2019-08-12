The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 2:
James Tyrese Ancrum, 20, Avon Park, charged with robbery with a firearm.
Sidney Lee Crews, 25, Zolfo Springs, charged with probation violation.
Peter Junior Harris, 29, Sebring, on charges of burglary, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, criminal mischief and two charges of larceny.
Tomico Travis McKeithan, 20, Lake Placid, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Sara Nicole Pellom, 24, Avon Park, on three charges of failure to appear.
James Earl Redding, 36, Avon Park, on charges of knowingly driving while license suspended, two charges of drug equipment possession and two charges of methamphetamine possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 3:
Tyler Cole Reed, 32, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
David Andrew Schlenkert, 53, Sebring, on charges of battery and resisting an officer without violence.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 4:
Kevin Donald Gardner, 58, Sebring, charged with battery.
Michell Gomez, 41, Frostproof, on charges of drug possession and resisting an officer without violence.
Houston Windell Keen, 28, Avon Park, on charges of probation violation and four charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 5:
Christi Ann Harshbarger, 40, Lake Placid, charged with battery/cause bodily harm and assault with intent to commit a felony.
Roy Arthur Paronett, 43, Sebring, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession, knowingly driving while license suspended, resisting an officer and methamphetamine possession.
Tony Curtis Rouse, 41, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer, possession of a weapon and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Dustin Howard Schilling, 39, Sebring, charged with possession of a weapon by convicted felon.
Kaylin Rene Zimmerman, 23, Avon Park, charged with battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 6:
Jaime Denise Crivello, 42, Sebring, on charges of smuggling contraband, methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Cassandra Ann Littrell, 56, Lorida, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 7:
Andrew Joseph Iglesias, 42, Sebring, on two charges of sex offender violation.
Desmoine Tavarez Knight, 29, Avon Park, charged with burglary with assault or battery.
Steven Edward Nichols, 39, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Melquiades Rivera-Reyes, 34, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 8:
Vencente Chaidez, 41, Lakeland, charged with probation violation.
Cody Lee Hunter, 26, Avon Park, on charges of scheme to defraud and two charges of petit theft.
Douglas Richard Miller, 61, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Gregory Aaron Owens, 31, Sebring, charged with fraudulent motor vehicle insurance application.
Virginia Joy Underwood, 32, Lakeland, charged with probation violation.
Sherman Franklin Zallas, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and resisting an officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.