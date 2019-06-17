The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 7:
Trey Ryan Blair, 24, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer, trespassing and battery.
Kenneth Jamal Deveaux, 37, Lake Placid, charged with robbery.
Kenneth Jamal Granville Deveaux, 20, Lakeland, on charges of drug equipment possession and two charges of marijuana possession.
Mark Aaron Elsberry, 23, Lorida, on charges of possession of a weapon, violating FWC rule or order level two and violation of a rule from Department of Environmental Regulations.
Nelivelisse Francisco, 33, Sebring, on charges of larceny, dealing in stolen property, displaying ID card of another, fraudulent refund and criminal use of personal identification information.
Sheena Kristen Garcia, 36, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Osvaldo Ruben Gonzalez, 36, Avon Park, charged with possession of a weapon.
Gary Austin Melton, 41, Lorida, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and carrying a concealed weapon.
Patrick Craig Moore, 49, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and cocaine possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 9:
Robert Edward Brown, 50, Sebring, on charges of cocaine possession and battery.
Josue Morales Morales, 33, Sebring, on charges of battery, cruelty towards a child and battery.
James Lawrence Wilson, 52, Lake Placid, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 10:
Clintavious Tyrese Barnes, 20, Avon Park, on two charges of burglary and three charges of larceny.
John Joseph Ryan Pisklo, 36, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
Daniel Michael Scrima, 62, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 11:
Pamela Yvette Everett, 51, Sebring, on charges of larceny, scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of credit cards and criminal use of personal ID info.
Dean Patrick Nicely, 28, Sebring, charged with battery.
Yoandy Portal Herrera, 30, Tampa, charged with probation violation.
Guerson Valce, 26, Avon Park, on charges of cruelty towards a child and battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 12:
Stephon R’Kell, Cannon, 24, Sebring, on two charges of battery.
Shawn Michael Elrod, 26, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, resisting an officer, methamphetamine possession and marijuana possession.
David Issac Gonzalez del Re, 34, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Rafael Jesus Perez, 27, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 13:
Kaley Michelle Bates, 19, Avon Park, on charges of marijuana possession, cocaine possession and drug equipment possession.
Josue Fuentes, 26, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession, cocaine possession and drug equipment possession.
Jamal Daquahn Jaquail Glover, 20, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
Steve Micklos, 38, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Keosta Reid, 26, Avon Park, on four charges of probation violation.
Xavier Davante Richbow, 26, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Christopher Leon Washington, 48, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, resisting an officer, fraud and two charges of marijuana possession.
