The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 1:
Rafael Luis Davila, 22, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Darrisa Shambria Gibson, 26, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession, marijuana distribution, drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
Donald Gene Gray, 26, Lakeland, on two charges of drug possession and two charges of drug equipment possession.
Harrison Alexandr Howes, 18, Lake Placid, on charges of unlawful use of a blue spot, criminal action under color of law and falsely impersonating an officer.
Bradley Wayne Jones, 33, Sebring, on charges of operating a motorcycle without a license, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, possession of a weapon by convicted felon and two charges of resisting an officer.
Cleavon Omar Mouzon, 42, Sebring, on three charges of failure to appear.
Keosta Reid, 26, Avon Park, on charges of scheme to defraud, offense against computer users, destroying evidence, drug possession, drug equipment possession, possession of another person’s ID, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of four or more false ID and three charges of larceny.
Benjamin Alan Shoemaker, 21, Sebring, on charges of probation violation, drug equipment possession, marijuana possession, barbiturate distribution and three charges of drug possession.
Jamal Rashard Ward, 28, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 2:
Henry Daniel McLendon, 53, Sebring, on charges of cocaine possession and drug equipment possession.
Jiim Howard Pottorf, 63, Sebring, on out-of-county warrant.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 3:
Zontravia Nakota Brown, 23, Avon Park, charged with aggravated battery.
Jared Joseph Delsignore, 31, Sebring, on charges of obstructing justice, kidnap-false imprisonment, trespassing, probation violation and two charges of battery.
Antonio Garcia Garcia, 39, Lake Placid, on four charges of conservation of animals.
Lindsey Lavonne Glenn, 58, Avon Park, charged with larceny.
Jasmine Alliyah Guillaume, 22, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Giovanni Hernandez, 22, Labelle, on charges of conservation of animals and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 4:
Jose Alvarez, 71, Arcadia, charged with attending animal fight or bait.
Emilio Stephen Cardenas, 23, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession, smuggling contraband and drug equipment possession.
Leslie Nicole Conant, 41, Immokalee, on a charge of burglary and two charges of larceny.
Zachery Mathew Garcia, 25, Sebring, on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, grand theft auto and dealing in stolen property.
Jonathan Chase Lyle, 35, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 5:
Roger Roy Blackwood, 34, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Bennie Wayne Hill, 36, Panama City, on charges of resisting an officer, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession and crimes against a person.
Kimberly Mittie Lavender-Gagnon, 47, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Gregory Scott Neupauer, 27, Sebring, on a charge of kidnapping and two charges of battery.
Kevin Scott Osborne, 49, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Arkeem Turmain Watson, 35, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer, moving traffic violation and hit and run.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 6:
Anthony Keith Cantrell, 33, Sebring, charged with sexual predator violation.
Nathan Ray Cowles, 36, Avon Park, on charges of using two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, cruelty towards a child, possession of obscene material and obscene communication.
Jamar Thomas Hall, 26, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
Tyshawn Markess Hall, 22, Avon Park, charged with possession of a weapon by convicted felon.
Toila Lovett Pough, 44, Avon Park, charged with possession of a weapon by convicted felon.
Quinn Lauren Rogers, 30, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Charlene Gayle Walterman, 38, Sebring, on charges of scheme to defraud financial institution, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, fraudulent use of credit cards, criminal use of personal ID and two charges of larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 7:
Dylan Lee Carter, 22, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession, failure to register motor vehicles, resisting an officer and drug equipment possession.
Jack Charles Howard, 28, Sebring, on charges of battery and lewd and lascivious behavior.
Boysie Demters Jones, 37, Sebring, charged with battery.
James Levite Perry, 62, Avon Park, on charges of battery and carrying a concealed weapon.
