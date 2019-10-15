The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 7:
Jeffrey Carl Drews, 35, Lake Placid, on charges of burglary of a structure, felony criminal mischief over $200, grand theft $300 or more, criminal mischief under $200, two charges of burglary of a dwelling and three charges of possession of burglary tools.
Joey Christopher Goodson, 29, Avon Park, on two charges of probation violation.
Jamarcus Donte Wooden, 28, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 8:
Susan Diane Anderson, 33, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Mario Olmedo Rodriguez, 42, Sebring, on charges of drug possession, carrying a concealed firearm and drug equipment possession.
Desire Monique Wilson Fryback, 20, Lake Placid, on charges of child neglect without great harm and resisting an officer without violence.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 9:
Aaron Lamar Sears, 35, Davenport, on two charges of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 10:
Anthony Barajas, 18, Sebring, on charges of conspiracy to commit grand theft, possession of burglary tools, four charges of burglary of a dwelling or structure with over $1,000 damage and four charges of grand theft over $1,000 in damage.
David Jackson Cullifer, 33, Sebring, on charges of possession of burglary tools, three charges of burglary and three charges of larceny.
Leon Devince Kerney, 21, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Ronald Wayne Stivers, 50, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 11:
Amaury Abreu Gonzalez, 47, Homestead, on charges of larceny, possession of counterfeited credit card invoice and two charges of fraud.
Michael Jarrod Helms, 20, charged with probation violation.
Jennifer Torres Talavera, 26, on charges of possession of new legend drug prescription, larceny, possession of counterfeited credit card invoice and two charges of fraud.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 12:
Carrie Jean Ashby, 32, Sebring, charged with larceny.
Shannon Michelle Howard, 30, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 13:
Blane Russell Birge, 35, on charges of burglary and larceny.
Jean Jacoby Jarviale Laurent, 31, Avon Park, on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, drug possession, possession of weapon, possession of ammo by other state felon, burglary, drug equipment possession and failure of convicted felon to register.
Yeconmia Masha Wilson, 32, Sebring, charged with burglary.
