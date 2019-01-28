The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 18:
Danny Ray Austin, 44, Sebring, charged with battery.
Karey Dale Coleman, 57, on two charges of public order crimes.
Marcus Wiley Culverhouse, 31, Sebring, on two charges of public order crimes.
Alfredo Gonzalez, 52, Sebring, on charges of public order crimes and destroying evidence.
Stanley Gordon Green, 53, Avon Park, charged with public order crimes.
Alexander Scott Handley, 30, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Daniel Davis Kinzy, 25, Okeechobee, charged with larceny and two charges of burglary.
Michael Vinson Laureti, 38, Bartow, charged with criminal mischief.
Matias Mancebo, 25, Sebring, on charges of public order crimes, marijuana possession and drug equipment possession.
Javier Sanchez Mota, 41, Avon Park, charged with public order crimes.
Yolanda Clarice Olguin, 36, Avon Park, on charges of battery and drug possession.
Christina Perry, 40, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Elizabeth Danielle Wortman, 38, charged with public order crimes.
Gary Edward Wortman, 57, Sebring, charged with public order crimes.
Robert Marshall Zajic, 78, Lorida, on charges of resisting an officer, battery and aggravated assault.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 19:
Jessica Lashell Curry, 30, Lake Placid, on charges of cocaine possession and probation violation.
Meredith Katina Dunbar, 45, Sebring, charged with fraud.
Regan Etheal Graham, 38, Sebring, on charges of fraud, larceny and dealing in stolen property.
Salena Mae Knowles, 52, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 20:
Alvin Lee Augustus, 31, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Janson Edward Bond, 34, Sebring, charged with battery.
Robert George Brown, 32, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer without violence, marijuana possession, trespassing, smuggling contraband, distrubing the peace, simple assault, intimidation, drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Lanny Wyatt Kidd, 50, Avon Park, charged with battery.
Hunter Daniel Null-Brunle, 20, Sebring, on charges of burglary and resisting an officer.
Paul Corey Null-Brunle, 24, Lake Placid, on charges burglary and resisting an officer.
Kaleb Sebastian Roy, 19, Sebring, on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior and cruelty towards a child.
Gabriel Fabela Trejo, 25, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, resisting an officer, cocaine possession and marijuana possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 21:
Kevin Anthony Barrett, 56, Sebring, charged with resisting an officer with violence.
Henry Mantilla, 45, Cape Coral, on charges of fraud and grand theft auto.
Luis Miguel Medina Cruz, 29, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, marijuana possession and possession of a weapon by convicted felon.
Miguel Medina Cruz, 29, Sebring, charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Daniel Grant White, 37, charged with battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 22:
Sheldon Preston Davey, 52, Willingston, charged with interference with custody of a minor.
Cierra Jones, 19, Zolfo Springs, on two charges of failure to appear.
Christopher Lee Santiago, 33, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Diane Marie Smith, 41, Desoto City, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
David Surico, 41, Sebring, charged with cocaine possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 23:
Matthew Raleigh Bernard, 27, Sebring, on three charges of probation violation.
Merandlet Zoe Demostahene, 21, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Zephen Allen Xaver, 21, Sebring, charged with five counts of homicide.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 24:
Esteban Florez, 30, Sarasota, on two charges of probation violation.
Albert Francis Mauriello, 42, Brandenton, charged with probation violation.
Yamil Ortiz, 36, Sebring, on charges of robbery and two charges of probation violation.
Christal Raven Page, 39, Sebring, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession and probation violation.
Joe Nathan Sanders, 43, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, cocaine possession and sex offender violation.
Brenda Rose Sims, 36, Avon Park, charged with larceny.
Shawn Patrick Street, 38, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.