The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 29:
Sharee Ellis Adams, 32, Zolfo Springs, charged with grand theft auto.
Stephen Hughes, 20, Sebring, charged with drug possession.
Mallory Leann Johnson, 20, Sebring, charged with drug possession.
Joseph Rivers, 37, Avon Park, on charges of probation violation, drug equipment possession, smuggling contraband into a detention facility, marijuana possession, cocaine possession and two charges of resisting an officer.
Adriene Lyn Williams, 40, Sebring, charged with burglary.
Eric Shavon Williams, 31, Sebring, charged with possession of a weapon.
April Marie Woodworth, 37, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 30:
Prescott Carl Gray, 24, Sebring, on charges of cocaine possession, drug possession, drug equipment possession and possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription.
Daniel John Patton, 32, Sebring, on charges of knowingly driving while license is suspended, failure to register a motor vehicle and dealing in stolen property.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 31:
Nicole Renee Craig, 39, Sebring, on charges of aggravated assault, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Joaquin De La Cruz Machado, 29, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
David Lee Russell, 42, Avon Park, on two charges of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 1:
Derrick Javon Braswell, 36, Avon Park, on three charges of probation violation.
Toddrick Kene Howard, 40, Miami, charged with sex offender violation-failure to register.
Ariana Alexis Jacobs, 18, Avon Park, on charges of battery and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 2:
Thomas Fransisco Three Lindsey, 24, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Verkiesha Charmaine Massaline, 23, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Tyrone James Nichols, 27, Sebring, on charges of burglary and probation violation.
Taylor Martin Peacock, 28, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
Justin Edward Townsend, 36, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 3:
Carolyn Kay Barfield, 32, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Brandon Joshua Brown, 26, Sebring, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Andrew Joseph Dalessandro, 32, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Paul Robert Freeman, 47, Sebring, on three charges of failure to appear.
Tommy Salvalas Hall, 44, Avon Park, charged with criminal use of personal identification information.
Jason Charles Indelicato, 27, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer, knowingly driving on suspended license, grand theft auto, illegal use of credit cards and two charges of larceny.
Chad Everett Kellogg, 42, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Riley Carrington Thompson, 21, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Cyrus Travon Wyche, 41, Avon Park, on three charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 4:
Amy Dawn Clack, 47, Avon Park, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
John Joseph Edwards, 29, Avon Park, charged with possession of a weapon by convicted felon.
Ajaita Natasha Hampton, 37, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Scot Andy Hellein, 49, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Ryan Ercell Norman, 41, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.