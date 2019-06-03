The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 24:
Cameron Dvaughnte Ancrum, 27, Sebring, on charges of driving without a drivers license, hit and run and fleeing/eluding police.
Lavarrien Diquan Nareem Coker, 24, Avon Park, on two charges of probation violation.
Deshawn Jonathan Ishmael, 34, Avon Park, on charges of robbery, battery, obstructing justice and child neglect.
Avontra Treon Moore, 25, Lake Placid, on charges of cocaine possession and resisting an officer.
Paul Corey Null-Brunle, 24, Lorida, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession, smuggling contraband, marijuana possession, resisting an officer, hit and run, burglary and driving while license is suspended.
Samantha Julia Pollack, 28, Sebring, on charges of criminal mischief, battery, resisting an officer and cruelty towards a child.
Giovanni Joseph Riccardi, 24, Sebring, on charges of smuggling contraband, drug equipment possession, drug possession and resisting an officer.
Matrice Smith-Robinson, 40, Florida City, charged with fraud.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 25:
Corey Michael Bieber, 34, Avon Park, on three charges of failure to appear.
Jose Louis Vazquez, 52, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, cocaine possession and marijuana possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 26:
Melissa Jan Manley, 41, Sebring, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Mario Andrew Ramotar, 31, Lake Placid, charged with vehicle theft.
Christopher Isaac Selph, 26, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession and driving while license suspended.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 27:
Sebastian Lee Cogswell, 23, Arcadia, on charges of cocaine possession and drug equipment possession.
Suzanne Nicole John, 35, Sebring, charged with cruelty towards a child.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 28:
George Louis Manning, 36, Lake Placid, charged with aggravated battery.
Richard Wayne McGee, 58, Sebring, on charges of simple assault, probation violation and two charges of battery.
Oscar Perez Yepez, 60, Lake Wales, charged with driving while license is suspended.
Holton Samuel Todd, 38, Sebring, on charges of obstructing justice, criminal mischief, drug possession, drug equipment possession and two charges of battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 29:
Brandy Michelle Giddens, 39, Avon Park, on charges of marijuana possession, drug possession, drug equipment possession and trespassing.
Houston Windell Keen, 27, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession and destroying evidence.
Ashley Lynn Patrick, 28, Sebring, on charges of destroying evidence, methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and resisting an officer.
Kearsha Bianca Vassell, 23, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, cocaine possession and six charges of failure to appear.
Dylan Veulens, 27, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 30:
Lamont Samuel Douglas, 31, Sebring, on four counts of sex offender violation.
Akinkawon Ewansiha Hawthorne, 23, Lake Placid, on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, use or display a firearm during a felony, operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers license, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession, two charges of possession of a weapon, two charges of drug possession, two charges of cocaine possession and four charges of resisting an officer.
Winter Ann Labonnett, 31, Avon Park, on charges of cruelty towards a child and weapon offense.
Dustin Thomas Dwayne Lavender, 25, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Abelino Sorrosa-Bacho, 41, Avon Park, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
