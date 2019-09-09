The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 23:
Pulitia Marguette Bellamy, 50, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Michael Lee Carter, 26, Lake Placid, charged with two charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 24:
Lyndon Walter Louie Delsol, 19, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Legesha Calandra Hammonds, 38, Avon Park, charged with driving while license suspended.
Michael Alex Hernicz, 31, Sebring, charged with four charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 25:
Jonathan Garrett Shay, 23, Houston, Texas, charged with probation violation.
James Monroe Smith, 52, Sebring, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 26:
Johnnie Harriet Giles, 27, Lake Wales, on three charges of failure to appear.
Jesus Rivas, 40, Frostproof, charged with methamphetamine possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 27:
William Clifford McClelland, 38, Sebring, charged with aggravated battery.
Marquese Zackery Sims, 22, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Robert Adam Warren, 31, Lake Placid, on charges of probation violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 28:
Kayla Cobb, 24, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Corey Daniel Crouse, 30, Zolfo Springs, charged with burglary.
Andrew Paul Gottlich, 35, Zephyrhills, charged with probation violation.
Craig Edward Morgan, 35, Bento, Kentucky, charged with probation violation.
Robert Stefan Roehrig, 30, Sebring, charged with burglary.
Kerri Michelle See, 41, Zolfo Springs, charged with burglary.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 29:
Brian Keith Aeschliman, 32, Wauchula, on two charges of dealing in stolen property, three counts of petit theft $100 or more, petit theft, five counts of grand theft, five counts of fraudulent use of credit cards to obtain goods, four counts of fraudulent use of credit cards to obtain goods under $300, two counts of false verification of owner or pawnbroker and scheme to defraud.
Justin Michael Ballard, 40, Avon Park, on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and smuggling contraband.
Bruce Edward Craven, 56, Sebring, on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, drug equipment possession, cocaine possession and carrying concealed weapon.
Theodore Theodore Gibbs, 25, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Cory Henry Imsdahl, 42, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer, burglary, vehicle theft and larceny.
Matthew Jarrod Nixon, 33, Sebring, charged with battery.
Todd Eric Redding, 57, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
