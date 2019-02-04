The following person was arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 25:
Talique Jadarius McKenzie, 20, Winter Haven, on charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of a weapon, reckless driving, grand theft auto, operating a motor vehicle without a license, resisting an officer, flee/elude police and two charges of larceny.
The following person was arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 26:
Andrew Corry McMahon, 26, Lake Placid, on charges of marijuana possession and drug possession.
The following person was arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 27:
Dori Anne Burke, 25, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession and drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 28:
Angela Elaine Brewingtong, 23, Sebring, on a charge of aggravated battery.
Jose Antonio Caraballo, 52, Avon Park, on a charge of probation violation.
Joanna Lorena Cruz, 38, Sebring, on a charge of battery and three charges of resisting an officer.
Rolando Delvalle, 34, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
Dustin Thomas Dwayne Lavender, 24, Sebring, on a charge of failure to appear.
Jabier Salgado-Najera, 20, Lake Placid, on a charge of possession of drug equipment.
Dederrian Leevan Williams, 41, Lake Placid, on charges of public order crimes, trafficking cocaine, flee/elude police, and aggravated battery.
Kristina Anna Yanez, 10, Sebring, on a charge of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 29:
Natasha Dawn Jernigan, 31, Ocala, on charges of smuggling contraband, drug equipment possession, marijuana possession and possession of a weapon by convicted felon.
Paige Marie Oldfield, 51, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Dustin Nevada Sills, 33, Avon Park, on charges of smuggling contraband, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, drug possession and two charges of drug equipment possession.
Joseph Glenn Stone, 37, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Julia Jazmine Velasco, 29, Sebring, on charges of cocaine possession, resisting an officer and drug equipment possession.
Lewanda Antwenette Williams, 44, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 30:
Brian Howard, 33, Sebring, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Willie Ray Revels, 44, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Anthony Tyrone Robinson, 52, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 31:
Samuel Garcia, 28, Sebring, on charges of abandoning or discarding airtight appliances and violation of Florida litter law-felony dumping.
Robert Harrison Morrison, 55, Avon Park, on charges of battery, burglary, simple assault and marijuana possession.
