The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 12:
John Anthony McBean, 35, Sebring, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Mark Marlin Moree, 29, Sebring, charged with larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 13:
Bobby Lee Mathis, 21, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
John Carroll Meredith, 50, Lake Placid, charged with robbery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 14:
Daniel Edwin Barker, 31, Avon Park, charged with driving while license is suspended.
Noah Joseph Connors, 20, Sebring, on charges of burglary and two charges of larceny.
James Richard Speagle, 44, Sebring, on charges of battery and criminal mischief.
Nancy Nicole Wyche, on charges of criminal mischief, burglary and larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 15:
James Henry Jones, 35, Bowling Green, charged with probation violation.
Saul Esteban Pallango, 50, Miami, charged with battery.
Raynard Wells, 47, Avon Park, on three charges of sex offender violation.
Jonathan Durand Williams, 27, Ft. Meade, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 16:
Ramon Luis Archeval, 42, Winter Haven, on charges of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, drug production and selling drugs.
Ivan Gomez Borges, 30, Sebring, charged with burglary.
Davon Rashard Brooks, 20, Winter Haven, on out-of-county warrant.
Raul Molina Fernandez, 47, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, methamphetamine possession and two charges of failure to appear.
Carol Jean Haehle, 62, Sebring, charged with drug possession.
Christopher Anthony Reese, 20, Lakeland, charged with possession of a weapon.
Alan Dale Sewell, 56, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession, drug equipment possession and five charges of possession of obscene material.
Brenda Rose Sims, 37, Frostproof, on charges of burglary and two charges of larceny.
Gary Lee Tomlinson, 36, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Jamal Rashard Ward, 29, Sebring, on charges of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, selling drugs and solicitation to purchase methamphetamine.
Shaoming Zhang, 40, Avon Park, on charges of false statement Homestead tax exemption, two charges of forgery and two charges of uttering a forgery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 17:
Jessica Marie Denman, 33, Sebring, charged with robbery.
Devin Michael Dziedzic, 23, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Melanie Sue Gaskins, 45, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
William Randall Lewis, 63, Avon Park, charged with driving while license is suspended.
Thomas Marshall McCann, 30, Lake Placid, on charges of marijuana possession and drug equipment possession.
Esther Olivas, 40, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Abner Lemuel Perez, 21, Orlando, charged with probation violation.
Nathaniel Santiago Pinckney, 22, Avon Park, on charges of criminal mischief, battery, larceny and obstructing justice.
Michael Cain Stevens, 46, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 18:
Maria Surey Baez, 40, Avon Park, charged with child neglect.
Elizabeth Evelyn Harris, 50, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Katie Lee Ross, 39, Avon Park, charged with child neglect.
Mandy Kay Thomas, 40, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Elizabeth Danielle Wortman, 38, Sebring, on charges of smuggling contraband into detention facility, marijuana possession, drug possession, drug equipment possession, cocaine possession and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.