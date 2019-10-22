The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 14:
Tony Ray Galimba, 55, Avon Park, charged with failure to appear.
Zachary Lee Norman, 32, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession, destroying evidence and drug equipment possession.
Aquashie Fieon Pringle, 26, Lake Placid, charged with fleeing or eluding law enforcement.
Abdul Jovon Smith, 19, Tampa, on four charges of burglary of a dwelling or structure with over $1,000 in damage, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit grand theft and four charges of grand theft with more than $1,000 in damage.
Ian Jeffrey Walker, 31, Sebring, on charges of two charges of drug equipment possession, possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church, using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, selling amphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church, amphetamine trafficking and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 15:
Luther Milton Goff, 37, Sebring, charged with aggravated stalking.
Kristin Ann Mittelstadt, 29, Lake Wales, on charges of drug equipment possession, methamphetamine possession and giving false ID to law enforcement.
Ashley Marie Van Vleet, 28, Avon Park, on charges of obscene communication, possession of obscene material, sexual battery by adult 18 or over on a victim under 12, using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, child abuse without great bodily harm and direct or promote sexual performance by a child.
Jonathan Tyler White, 25, Lake Placid, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 16:
George Brown, 42, Sebring, on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration laws and failure to report name or residence change per sex offender registration laws.
James Phillip Coleman, 46, Avon Park, charged with battery on person 65 years of age or older.
Jeffery Gordon Van Vleet, 30, Avon Park, on charges of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, sexual assault, obscene communication, obscene material possession and two charges of cruelty towards a child.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 17:
Canessa Delray Andrews, 36, Avon Park, on charges of robbery without a firearm or weapon and crimes against a person.
Michael Robert Froelich, 22, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Frank L Laws, 39, Sebring, on charges of aggravated battery and two charges of resisting an officer.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 18:
Tremaine Dennis, 37, Jasper, charged with driving with suspended license.
Ronald Eugene Grizzard, 30, Sebring, charged with battery.
Hayden Riley Middleton, 18, Winter Haven, on five charges of failure to appear.
Gegory Scott Neupauer, 27, Sebring, on charges of robbery and battery.
Steven Edward Nichols, 40, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 20:
Janson Edward Bond, 35, Sebring, on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.
Justin Thomas Weinel, 31, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
