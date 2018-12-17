The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 7:
Zaqueo Baza, 32, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
Dewhite Kaydan Bent, 27, charged with probation violation.
Johnnie Harriet Giles, 27, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Dakota Scott Herman, 20, Sebring, on charges of larceny and burglary.
Douglas Richard Miller, 60, Sebring, on charges of resisting a n officer, drug equipment possession and two charges of drug possession.
Joseph Cruz Reyes, 41, Sebring, on charges of felony cruelty to a dog (two counts), failure to redeliver leased equipment and failure to comply with sex offender registration law.
Joshua Jessie Robins, 39, Sebring, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession and carrying a concealed weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 8:
Angela Kay Allyn, 37, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, smuggling contraband and drug possession.
Dexteroy Justin Brown, 23, Avon Park, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Robert Michael Gressel, 39, Frostproof, on charges of battery and resisting an officer.
Johnnie Shields, 45, Frostproof, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
W. L. Wilson II, 39, Avon Park, on charges of cocaine possession, marijuana possession, two charges drug equipment possession and two charges of drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 9:
Clayton Nathaniel McCaskill, 27, Prattville, on charges of fraudulent use of credit card, theft of credit card, grand theft $300 or more and two charges of larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 10:
Corey Nathaniel Hampton, 48, Avon Park, on two charges of probation violation.
Esther Olivas, 40, Sebring, on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.
Kentaria Jermease Shuler, 19, Lake Placid, charged with illegal interception of an oral communication.
Sandra Tyrrell, 74, Sebring. charged with condition of release violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 11:
Joshoa Allan Baird, 26, Avon Park, on charges of fraud, defraud financial institution, larceny, possession forged and using two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
Sarah Jessica Brinkman, 25, Avon Park, on charges of larceny, fraud, possession of 10 or more forged notes and executing scheme to defraud a financial institution.
William Alston Clarke, 35, Sebring, on charges of possession counterfeited bank bill, check, draft or note; marijuana possession, drug equipment possession, defraud financial institution, possession of 10 or more forged notes, fraud, obstructing police, larceny and probation violation.
Clifton Bernard Hall, 44, Ft. Peirce, charged with probation violation.
Randall Duvall Hilton, 20, Lake Placid, charged with fleeing/eluding police.
Arthur Jones, 28, Avon Park, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Thomas Fransisco Three Lindsey, 23, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Joshua David Miller, 33, Zolfo Springs, charged with larceny.
Stephanie Lynn Smith, 28, Sebring, on charges of failure of sex offender to report vacating permanent residence, failure of sex offender to register as required and probation violation.
Trey Damarcus Taver, 25, Avon Park, on two charges of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 12:
Shelby Cheyanne Brown, 21, Lake Placid, on two charges of probation violation.
George Javier Diaz, 20, Cantonment, charged with probation violation.
Claudia Magdalena Esparza, 41, Lake Placid, on two charges of probation violation.
Shawn Douglas Klebba, 38, Avon Park, on charges of battery, drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Jose Antonio Rivera, 26, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, cocaine selling, cocaine distribution, drug production and using two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 13:
Katelyn Denise Powers, 28, Lorida, on an out of county warrant.
Timothy Clarence Smith, 38, Sebring, charged with robbery.
Sandra Tyrrell, 74, Sebring, charged with violation of condition of release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.