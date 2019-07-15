The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 5:
Gwendalyn Deloris Barnes, 26, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Jerry Hernandez-Rodri, 27, Sebring, on charges of cocaine possession and drug equipment possession.
Timothy Martin Jeffries, 48, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Anthony Miranda, 37, Sebring, charged with battery.
Tai Jonathan Picard, 38, Avon Park, on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and battery.
Monica Lynn Tovo, 54, Sebring, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 6:
Cameron Comito, 18, Lake Placid, on charges of burglary of a conveyance and two charges of attempted burglary of a conveyance.
Dale Michael Gorney, 34, Sebring, charged with driving while license is suspended.
Jorge Raul Pelayo, 30, Sebring, on charges of battery, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Marquell Daishawn Williams, 28, Avon Park,
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 7:
Jerry Lewis Gross, 35, Avon Park, charged with driving while license is suspended.
Jessica Laura Melo, 33, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Ashley Denise Mae Walterman, 24, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 8:
Eduardo Aquino, 47, Miami, charged with probation violation.
Dan Gregory Wells, 36, Lake Placid, on charges of resisting an officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
James Colton Williams, 19, Sebring, on three charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 9:
Javier Andres Aguilar-Mercado, 22, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Angela Fay Brooks, 43, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, methamphetamine possession and driving while license is suspended.
Charles David Crownover, 58, Lake Placid, charged with driving while license suspended.
James Franklin Levy, 43, Immokalee, charged with driving while license suspended.
Isaac Merriweather, 61, Sebring, charged with sex offender violation.
Christa Gail Mitchell, 41, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, marijuana possession, methamphetamine possession and larceny.
Patrick Shea Robinette, 33, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 10:
Matthew Thomas Bochicchio, 25, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
David Robert Dwight, 61, Sebring, on charges of sexual battery by an adult on victim under 12, eight charges of failure of sex offender to report email address or instant messenger name and 16 charges of failure of sex offender to properly register.
Danny Fred Faulk, 43, Sebring, on charges of driving while license suspended and fleeing or eluding police.
Kenneth Ray Fincher, 63, Sebring, charged with 300 charges of possession of child pornography.
Keundra Deshay Leverson, 22, Sebring, on charges of robbery with a firearm and accessory after the fact to a first degree or life felony.
Ronald Edward Lozier, 57, Avon Park, charged with failure of sex offender to properly register.
Robert Keith Stacks, 54, Lake Placid, on charges of larceny, drug possession, fraud and smuggling contraband.
Sheryl Alison Walker, 37, Avon Park, charged with neglect of a child without great bodily harm.
Pamela Jo White, 51, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 11:
Ashraf Gamil Elmataraway, 40, Avon Park, on charges of cruelty towards a child and battery.
Prescott Carl Gray, 24, Sebring, on charges of two charges of drug equipment possession, two charges of drug possession and three charges of selling drugs.
Robbie Lee Holland, 43, Sebring, charged with dealing in stolen property.
Jose Alberto Jimenez, 35, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, methamphetamine possession and probation violation.
Stephen Martin Mackay, 48, Sebring, on charges of two charges of drug equipment possession, two charges of drug possession and three charges of selling drugs.
Angelo Luis Maldonado, 56, Avon Park, on charges of selling cocaine, marijuana possession, two charges of cocaine possession and two charges of drug equipment possession.
James Robert May, 53, Sebring, charged with sexual predator violation.
Alpheus Claude McPherson, 58, Avon Park, on charges of selling cocaine and cocaine possession.
Joshua Crea Reed, 29, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, drug delivery or distribution and synthetic narcotics manufacturing.
Diane Marie Smith, 42, Sebring, on charges of selling drugs, drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
George Louis Soto, 52, Avon Park, on charges of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, selling cocaine, cocaine possession and drug equipment possession.
Dunnovan Michael Stanton, 21, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Marcus Lamon Taylor, 29, Lake Placid, on charges of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, two charges of drug equipment possession, three charges of selling synthetic narcotics and four charges of selling drugs.
Semaj Reshawn Turner, 26, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession, using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, selling opium or derivative and possession of opium or derivative.
Daniel James Welkes, 29, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession, synthetic narcotic possession, selling synthetic narcotics and two charges of selling drugs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.