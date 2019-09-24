The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 4:
James Edward Casey, 56, Avon Park, on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, two charges of drug equipment possession, methamphetamine possession, three charges of drug possession, cocaine possession, possession of a weapon during a felony, heroin possession and custody of a weapon or ammo violating risk protection order.
Mark Edward Eutis, 66, Sebring, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Sierra Nichole Evans, 23, Lake Placid, charged with cruelty towards a child and lewd lascivious behavior.
Heath Sanford Harris, 48, Sebring, charged with larceny.
Charles Harold Johnson, 57, Avon Park, charged with drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Terry Michael Johnson, 31, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Roy Anthony Olier, 51, Sebring, on charges of attach registration or license plate not assigned, driving while license suspended, failure to register motor vehicle, drug possession, drug equipment possession and operating motor vehicle without a license.
Geno Levert Scott, 27, Avon Park, charged with criminal mischief.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 5:
Deborah Lee Bowers Drummond, 52, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Jonathan Oscar Chapman, 26, Sebring, on charges of probation violation, methamphetamine possession, larceny and drug equipment possession.
James Richard Garman, 38, Lake Placid, on charges of larceny and burglary.
Cristi Jennifer Fay Gaskins, 23, Sebring, charged with drug possession.
Rageive Chris O’Brien Heaven, 34, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
Janet Bell Tidwell, 47, Lake Placid, charged with child neglect.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 6:
Andrew B. Cruise, 37, Lake Wales, on two charges of larceny.
Jomorris Tysheim Mack, 23, Sebring, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a license, fleeing or eluding police, smuggling contraband, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest without violence, possession of a weapon and marijuana possession.
Albertus Loverboy Maxime, 28, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 7:
Lee Marvin Anderson, 33, Sebring, on charges of driving while license suspended, obstructing justice, using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, criminal attempt to solicit or conspire and compounding crime.
Janson Ed Bond, 35, Sebring, charged with battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 8:
Randy Ray Arthur, 35, Rocky Mount, Virginia, on two charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 9:
Dale Evans-Williams Brown, 33, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Rudy Neto Cruz, 42, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Joseph Rivers, 38, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, drug possession, resisting an officer and probation violation.
Oscar Robinson, 63, Sebring, charged with failure to register as career offender.
Colton Dixie Sherwood, 26, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Jimmie Lee White, 34, Jacksonville, on two charges of probation violation.
Robert Lee Willis, 33, Lake Placid, on charges of criminal mischief, tampering with electronic monitoring device and probation violation.
Germaine Kirk Wilson, 37, Sebring, charged with dumping litter over 500 pounds commercial hazard.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 10:
Little Leonard Carrizales, 35, Sebring, on charges of possession of a weapon and methamphetamine possession.
Fernando Daniel Sepulveda, 49, Avon Park, charged with sex offender violation-failure to report name or residence.
Shaanan Simon Spiegel, 30, Sebring, charged with battery.
Kendrick Devon Watson, 23, Avon Park, charged with grand theft auto.
Dwight Lamar Williams, 28, Orlando, on charges of burglary, larceny and possession of burglary tools with intent to use.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 11:
Paula Jean Duncan, 57, Sebring, charged with methamphetamine possession.
Eric Steven Guiher, 46, Lake Placid, charged with driving while license suspended.
Genesis Pacheco, 20, Sebring, on charges of fraud and larceny.
Nicole Renee Smith, 37, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 12:
Julia Edna Arellano, 31, Sebring, on charges of selling amphetamine, drug possession, using two-way communications device to facilitate a felony and drug equipment possession.
Angel Leean Cooper, 27, Sebring, on charges of larceny and uttering a forgery (check).
Michael Wayne Lough, 51, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Joel William Vadi, 24, Sebring, on charges of larceny and dealing in stolen property.
Eufemio Junior Vargas, 70, Sebring, on charges of aggravated battery with deadly weapon and robbery with firearm.
Mitchell Allen Williams, 22, Sebring, charged with larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 13:
Ervin J. Bass, 41, Sebring, on charges of synthetic narcotic possession and drug equipment possession.
Shelby Lynn Harlow, 19, Sebring, on two charges of drug equipment possession and two charges of methamphetamine possession.
Jill Christine McIntyre, 40, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Wanda Renee Napier, 48, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Edgardo Rivera, 24, Sebring, charged with criminal mischief.
Keondre Rayshad Rushing, 24, Sebring, on charges of synthetic narcotics selling and drug equipment possession.
Christopher Orlando Torres, 28, Orlando, charged with probation violation.
Latrevieus Dionne Wiley, 22, Sebring, on charges of criminal mischief, robbery with a firearm, cruelty towards an animal, shooting a firearm into a building, burglary of a dwelling and burglary while armed.
Stephen Patrick Young, 25, Avon Park, on charges of cruelty towards a child, drug possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 14:
Reginald Allen, 19, Avon Park, on charges of obstruction of justice, resisting an officer and probation violation.
Marquis Jean Baptiste, 22, Homestead, on charges of drug equipment possession and cocaine possession.
Doyle Van Roan, 61, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 15:
Joshua Alan Baker, 35, Sebring, charged with carrying a concealed firearm.
Kamia Nije’ Walton, 29, Lake Placid, on charges of battery and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 16:
Nestor Angelo Peralta, 48, Avon Park, charged with cruelty towards a child.
Gerald Kenneth Sellick, 78, Sebring, charged with grand theft auto.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 17:
Trakera Monique Davis, 24, Avon Park, on two charges of failure to appear.
Kenneth Alfonso Hawthorne, 42, Winter Haven, charged with probation violation.
Albert Lewis Hester, 46, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
Michelle Janice Nolte, 35, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Anthony Alan Quiggle, 21, Sebring, charged with tampering with a witness in a non-felony investigation.
Roger Wayne Reed, 70, Avon Park, charged with two charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration law.
Diana Smith, 36, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Ronald Arthur Smith, 54, Sebring, on charges of larceny, burglary and criminal mischief.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 18:
Jessica Denise Addison, 34, Lake Placid, on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, smuggling contraband, two charges of drug equipment possession and two charges of methamphetamine possession.
James William Etheridge, 28, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, driving with suspended or revoked license, two charges of uttering a forgery, two charges of petit theft and two charges of criminal use of personal ID.
Tremaine Hawthorne, 21, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and marijuana distribution.
Marquell Daishawn Williams, 28, Avon Park, on charges of robbery with firearm and burglary with assault or battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 19:
Raymond Earl Carpenter, 36, Sebring, charged with driving while license suspended habitual offender.
Kimberley Ann Ellis, 44, Sebring, charged with larceny.
Danny Fred Faulk, 43, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, smuggling contraband, methamphetamine possession and resisting an officer.
Jessica Nicole Howell, 31, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Joseph Za Robida, 47, Madeira Beach, charged with probation violation.
Holton Samuel Todd, 38, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.