The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 9:
Lyvetrius Renee Godfrey, 29, Avon Park, on charges of larceny, criminal use of personal ID and three charges of fraudulent use of credit cards
Nigel Carl Sawney, 46, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 10:
Manuel Angel Alvarado, 37, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Jatavian Tayshaan Holder, 18, Sebring, on charges of larceny, carrying a concealed weapon, drug possession, drug equipment possession, attempted homicide, discharge a firearm from a vehicle, two charges of marijuana possession and two charges of weapon offense.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 11:
David Allan Kingsley, 43, Wauchula, on charges of larceny and burglary.
Maria Elena Kingsley, 52, Wauchula, on charges of larceny and burglary.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 12:
Cynthia Michelle Freeman, 42, Sebring, on six charges of failure to appear.
Brian Christopher Smith, 51, Sebring, charged with possession of a weapon.
Heather Michelle Wilbur, 45, Sebring, on charges of aggravated stalking and obstructing a criminal investigation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 13:
Kevin Anthony Barrett, 57, North Port, charged with aggravated stalking.
Shelly Marie Goolsby, 34, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, methamphetamine possession and drug possession.
Orlando Haggins, 31, Bartow, charged with failure to appear.
Holly Ann Kelsey, 35, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, methamphetamine possession and drug possession.
Michael David Shaffer, 35, Sebring, on charges of probation violation, possession of a firearm or ammo by convicted felon and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Pollard Eric Taylor, 33, Avon Park, charged with battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 14:
Saul Cervantes-Gomez, 21, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Jamar Thomas Hall, 26, Avon Park, on three charges of selling marijuana, three charges of marijuana possession and two charges of drug equipment possession.
James Jerome Mansfield, 50, Sebring, charged with battery on a person 65 or older.
Marvin Lekeith Sholtz, 23, Lake Placid, on charges of cocaine possession and selling cocaine.
Arkeem Turmain Watson, 35, on three charges of failure to appear.
Leslie Lynn Williams, 51, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 15:
Blake Vincent Arthurs, 31, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Rojelio Flores, 55, Avon Park, on charges of larceny and burglary.
Erica Ann Galloway, 22, McIntosh, charged with probation violation.
William Douglas Harris, 50, Avon Park, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Jason Allen McQueen, 33, Sebring, charged with child neglect.
