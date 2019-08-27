The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 16:
Juan Carlos Feliciano, 47, Avon Park, on two charges of sexual predator violation.
Ronald Francis Kelly, 49, Sebring, charged with larceny.
Jason Don Reed, 41, Sebring, on charges of burglary, resisting an officer, criminal mischief and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Adam Austin Shutts, 41, Avon Park, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Robert Michael Wallace, 36, Bowling Green, charged with probation violation.
The following person was arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 17:
Brett Michael Brinkman, 24, Sebring, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 18:
Daniel Edward Elder, 54, Avon Park, on charges of battery and cruelty towards a child.
Caleb Patrick Kilgo, 24, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Jose Manuel Romero, 37, Lake Placid, on charges of fleeing or eluding police, resisting an officer and misuse of 911.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 19:
Leo Harris Adams, 26, Sebring, charged with larceny.
Michael Duane Batterbee, 41, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Cesar Rodriguez, 34, Sebring, charged with kidnapping-false imprisonment.
Gary Jon Vanryswyk, 74, Sebring, charged with health/safety-practicing without a license resulting in bodily injury.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 20:
Joshua Wayne Goodrich, 36, Lake Placid, charged with driving while license is suspended.
Jean Lee Houle, 19, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Christopher Shannon Johnson, 46, Kissimmee, on charges of criminal mischief and burglary.
Robert Lee Marre, 65, Lake Placid, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Douglas Jackson Phares, 36, South Bay, charged with probation violation.
Juan Miguel Rivas, 36, Frostproof, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 21:
Charmaine Davis, 27, Avon Park, on charges of incite or encourage a riot, resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.
Darcel Latoya Dennis, 34, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer, inciting or encouraging a riot and disturbing the police.
Javon Lamar Seymour, 28, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer, inciting or encouraging a riot and Disturbing the peace.
Keith Darroll Seymour, 30, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer, inciting or encouraging a riot and disturbing the peace.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 22:
Teshia Marie Burns, 37, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Samuel Garcia, 29, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Verner Lee Lawrence, 61, Lorida, on charges of cocaine possession, drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
Jaquitta Lashay Rushing, 21, Sebring, charged with larceny.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.