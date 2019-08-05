The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 24:
Timothy Ryan Camp, 27, Sebring, on charges of larceny and trespassing.
Ernest Junior Johnson, 43, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Charles Alexis Owens, 31, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Joshua Jessie Robins, 40, St. Lucie, on charges of selling drugs and drug equipment possession.
Christopher Isaac Selph, 26, Avon Park, on two charges of failure to appear.
Joshua Lynn Smith, 32, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Katie Anne Tarter, 37, Avon Park, on charges of failure to appear, methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Jordan Christopher Williams, 28, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 25:
Alysha Diane Croteau, 29, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and cocaine possession.
Stephen Dearl Ison, 32, Sebring, charged with sex offender violation.
Joseph Ford Lucas, 37, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer without violence, using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, probation violation and two charges of sex offender violation.
Phillip Randolph Lucas, 30, Sebring, on charges of sex offender violation and probation violation.
Anthony Gordon Padgett, 40, Sebring, on charges of fleeing/eluding police and driving while license suspended.
Rogelio Salceda Salceda Aguinig, 21, Sebring, charged with driving while license suspended.
Marquese Zackery Sims, 22, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Brooklyn Desiree Starr Vandermark, 22, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 26:
Miguel Antonio Alamo Gonzales, 31, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Angela Kay Allyn, 38, Sebring, on charges of selling drugs, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Tony Ray Galimba, 55, Avon Park, on four charges of failure to appear.
Webster Demetrius Owens, 42, Orlando, charged with marijuana possession.
Raymond Lester Richardson, 59, Wauchula, on charges of larceny, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession and smuggling contraband.
Robert Lee Willis, 33, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 27:
Demetris Dennis Campbell, 20, Sebring, on charges of criminal mischief, two charges of larceny and three charges of burglary.
Miranda Ann Garmon, 21, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Allison Marie Sommerfield, 48, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Cornelius Lewis Ward, 39, Clewiston, charged with driving while license suspended.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 28:
Felicia Tanithia Wilson, 28, Lake Placid, on charges of illegal use of credit cards, unlawful possession of five or more identifications and two charges of larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 29:
James Austin, 23, Okeechobee, charged with burglary.
Kaleb Sebastian Roy, 19, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 30:
Edward James Eddington, 28, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Kevon Shawn Gilchrist, 24, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, resisting an officer and cocaine possession.
Robert Jack Murphy, 27, Brandon, charged with vehicle theft.
Raymond Clayton Parks, 39, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 31:
Christopher Edward Branan, 32, Sebring, on charges of criminal mischief and aggravated battery.
Jaylene Diez, 21, Davie, charged with probation violation.
James Franklin McNabb, 57, Sebring, charged with cruelty towards a child.
James Donovan True, 43, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and smuggling contraband.
Lemon Montril Young, 26, charged with larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 1:
Christopher Lee Hunt, 43, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Jason Lee Ludwig, 42, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Treasa Lynn Mackey, 39, Lorida, charged with probation violation.
Rhononda Daniell Meyer, 40, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Joshua Patrick Oshea, 26, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Karen Jo Stevens, 55, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, selling drugs and synthetic narcotics possession.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.