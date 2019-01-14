The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 4:
Ryan Andrew Blair, 26, Sebring, on charges of driving on suspended license and eluding police.
Brian Thomas Farrell, 54, Sebring, on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and possession of weapon by convicted felon.
Wayne Carlton Kendricks, 65, Polk City, charged with battery.
Brady Dennis Malcolm, 32, Lake Placid, charged with driving on suspended license.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 5:
Jordan Travon Carpenter, 20, St. Cloud, on charges of attempted murder and robbery with a firearm.
Nelson Tyrone Lee, 37, Wauchula, on charges of selling marijuana, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession and possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 6:
Brittany Rushell Hatten, 29, Avon Park, charged with battery.
Christina Ann Jacobs, 29, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession, probation violation and two charges of larceny.
Markie Kelajawan McCray, 20, Lake Placid, on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and dealing in stolen property.
Leo Miller, 52, Avon Park, on charges of aggravated battery with deadly weapon, burglary with assault or battery and eluding police.
Jahn Carlos Semprit Valenti, 20, Avon Park, charged with simple assault with intent to do violence.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 7:
Jordan Travon Carpenter, 20, St. Cloud, on charges of cocaine possession and drug equipment possession.
Naan Joseph Evans, 33, Sebring, charged with criminal mischief.
Damien Cody Justin, 36, Graceville, charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Melissa Maughn Lemay, 47, Avon Park, on charges of disorderly intoxication and two charges of battery.
Robert Bernard Pough, 28, Sebring, on charges of using two-way communications device to commit a felony, drug equipment possession and amphetamine trafficking.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 8:
Davina Andrea Bellamy, 30, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Akinkawon Ewansiha Hawthorne, 23, Lake Placid, on charges of marijuana possession, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, drug equipment possession, two charges of cocaine possession, two charges of drug possession and two charges of resisting an officer.
Tremaine Hawthorne, 20, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Benjamin Franklin Stephens, 73, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Craig Willis Vought, 27, Sebring, charged with domestic violence by strangulation.
Jason Lee Woods, 39, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 9:
Victoria Adell Bass, 23, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, drug possession and amphetamine trafficking.
Damon Antwan Benton, 38, Lake Wales, charged with probation violation.
Kaleb Michael Cleveland, 30, Sebring, on charges of cocaine possession, marijuana possession and drug equipment possession.
Francisco Javier Fabian, 26, Sebring, on charges of battery and resisting an officer.
Jack Charles Howard, 27, Sebring, charged with lewd and lascivious behavior.
Timothy Donald Johns, 48, Sebring, on charges of grand theft of firearm, dealing in stolen property and false verification to pawn broker.
Keith Noel Ladwig, 25, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Quantravia Shitirra Laflam, 18, Avon Park, charged with larceny.
Patrick Scott Lamb, 39, Sebring, on charges of obstruction without violence, grand theft auto and larceny.
Bishup Luquinn Perkins, 25, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Joshua Jessie Robins, 39, Sebring, on two charges of drug possession.
Jose Alejandro Vasquez, 35, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 10:
Mason Christopher Hutchins, 18, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
James Corey McKinney, 32, Avon Park, on two charges of probation violation.
Joshua Howard Neese, 29, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession, drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Shauna Marie Orlos, 43, Melbourne Beach, charged with probation violation.
Ethel Denise Pough, 53, Tallahassee, charged with DUI.
Melissa Anne Stratton, 36, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.