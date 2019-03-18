The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 8:
Timothy Earl Barber, 50, Avon Park, on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration laws and failure to register as required.
Brandy Nicole Davis, 36, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession, grand theft auto and drug equipment possession.
Debra Kay Hanson, 56, Lake Placid, charged with drug equipment possession.
Stephen Martin Mackay, 47, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug possession, drug equipment possession and probation violation.
Joell Corky Riggins, 36, Copeland, on charges of cocaine possession, hit and run, drug equipment possession, marijuana possession, driving while license suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and two charges of resisting an officer.
Rodrick Maurice Turk, 30, Lake Placid, on charges of kidnapping an adult, obstructing justice, two charges of battery and two charges of aggravated battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 9:
Tanner Lee Edwards, 25, Sebring, charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
Panagiota D. Lilopoulos, 45, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Brian Scott Pearce, 28, Sebring, on charges of possession of a weapon by convicted felon, fraud, drug equipment possession and two charges of drug possession.
Kearsha Bianca Vassell, 23, Sebring, on three charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 10:
Wanda Marie Ann Brown, 29, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Jennifer Estella Kennedy, 49, Sebring, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Kyle Luther Lavender, 23, Sebring, charged with aggravated battery.
Demahrion Quortez Lewis, 18, Avon Park, charged with larceny.
Avery Jacob Perdue, 21, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
Brianna Alyissa Young, 20, Sebring, charged with battery on persons 65 or older.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 11:
Lisa Marie Frances, 40, Sebring, on three charges of failure to appear.
Mahogany Nicole Walters, 18, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 12:
Jessica Denise Addison, 33, Avon Park, on charges of probation violation, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Donald Francis Carr, 58, Sebring, on charges of failure to register motor vehicle and driving on permanently revoked license.
William Ervin Dixon, 48, Sebring, charged with driving while license is suspended.
Hector Garza, 36, Avon Park, on charges of using two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, amphetamine trafficking, drug trafficking and drug equipment possession.
Twyla Renee Gray, 41, Orlando, charged with probation violation.
Charlean Joann King, 49, Sebring, charged with failure to appear.
Samuel Martinez, 40, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer, drug production, aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, amphetamine trafficking and drug equipment possession.
Jeffrey Michael Mullin, 45, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
John Michael Murphy, 22, Gainesville, charged with probation violation.
Ederick Nieves Rodriguez, 20, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 13:
Jaqwan Salvalas Hall, 22, Avon Park, charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Jacob Lewis Patrick, 29, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
Jose Trevino Salazar, 46, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, trespassing, marijuana possession and smuggling contraband.
Sherri Ann Wehunt, 57, Sebring, on two charges of fraud and two charges of larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 14:
Jaime Arroyo, 32, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and destroying evidence.
Jeremy Norman Edwards, 35, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
James Henry Jones, 35, Lauderdale Lakes, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
