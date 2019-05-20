The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 10:
Jose Miguel Castro Martinez, 44, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Sidney Lee Crews, 25, Zolfo Springs, charged with probation violation.
John Paul Doty, 47, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Nelson Charles Hare, 35, Melbourne, charged with probation violation.
Aquasia Quaggie Hilton, 33, Avon Park, charged with driving while license is suspended.
Ivan Orchster Johnson, 31, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession, drug equipment possession, resisting an officer, flee/elude police, hit and run, methamphetamine possession, driving while license suspended, larceny, possession of a weapon by convicted felon and failure to register motor vehicle.
Missy Denise Nelson, 37, Avon Park, on two charges of failure to appear.
Jimmy Allen Prickett, 48, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession, marijuana possession and drug equipment possession.
Efrain Malaves Vazquez, 39, Frostproof, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 11:
Justin Kyle Baird, 27, Sebring, charged with driving while license suspended.
Kinajie Marquis Dupree, 23, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession, marijuana possession and drug equipment possession.
Reginald Bernard Hammond, 41, Avon Park, on charges of marijuana possession, cocaine possession and drug equipment possession.
James Chadwick Howard, 48, Sebring, on charges of burglary and larceny.
Raymond Scott Milliken, 61, Sebring, charged with aggravated assault.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 12:
Robert Albert Mannarino, 59, Sebring, on charges of possession of stolen property, marijuana possession, burglary, criminal mischief, convicted felon failure to register, drug equipment possession, obstruction of justice, two charges of contempt of court and two charges of possession of a weapon by convicted felon.
Timothy Wayne Sams, 65, Sebring, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 13:
Andrew J. Jacob, 39, Avon Park, on two charges of battery.
Trevor Aubrey Nicholson, 21, Lorida, on charges of aggravated assault, resisting an officer, intimidation and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 14:
Ricardo Ruben Acosta Jimenez, 38, Avon Park, on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, resisting an officer and battery.
Jolene Nichole Braswell, 42, Lake Placid, charged with cocaine possession.
Luis Manuel Cabrera, 53, Sebring, on charges of cocaine possession, drug equipment possession and probation violation.
Demetrice Peterson, 44, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Kristen Faith Reed, 28, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Antonio Miguel Salcedo, 41, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, cocaine possession, drug possession, heroin manufacturing, methamphetamine possession and probation violation.
Marvin Lekeith Sholtz, 23, Lake Placid, on charges of marijuana possession and drug equipment possession.
Lori Lynn Stanley, 43, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 15:
Victoria Lynn Dziedzic, 25, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Ramon Luis Garcia-Pena, 61, Sebring, charged with failure to comply with sexual offender registration law.
Ebony Shakir Xian Williams, 26, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 16:
Justin Michael Goad, 21, Lake Placid, on charges of cruelty towards a child and three charges of lewd and lascivious behavior.
Gilbert Lee Hipps, 47, Sebring, charged with battery.
Robert Earl Turner, 56, homeless, on charges of obstructing police, trespassing, resisting an officer and battery.
