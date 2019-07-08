The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 28:
Tara Lee Atton, 38, Tampa, charged with probation violation.
Joy Marie Christmas, 67, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer and battery.
Thomas Marshall McCann, 30, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
James Alton Moat, 52, Avon Park, on charges of fraud, larceny and dealing in stolen property.
Michael Hector Rivera, 30, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession, larceny and drug equipment possession.
Marie Lynann Rogers, 28, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Aaron Lamar Sears, 34, Davenport, on two charges of probation violation.
Brian Christopher Smith, 51, Sebring, charged with possession of weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 29:
Meggan Rose Cooley, 35, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Cristoval Sebastian Gonzales, 19, Frostproof, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Adonai Malik Hodges, 18, Avon Park, on charges of larceny, battery and resisting an officer.
Zachary Tyler Williams, 24, Sebring, on charges of scheme to defraud, larceny, six counts of fraud and six counts of uttering a forgery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 30:
Brian Kent Austin, 53, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Jean Louis Voyer, 84, Sebring, charged with battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 1:
Leland Allen Carter, 47, Sebring, on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration law and failure to register as required.
James William Etheridge, 27, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Michele Gomez Roy, 67, Sebring, charged with cruelty towards a child.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 2:
Dexteroy Justin Brown, 23, Avon Park, on charges of battery and kidnapping.
James William Etheridge, 27, Sebring, on two charges of larceny, two charges of criminal use of personal ID info and two charges of uttering a forgery.
Paul Edward Phelan, 50, Avon Park, charged with trafficing opium or derivative.
William Casey Sullivan, 39, Lake Placid, on charges of sexual assault, using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child, travel to meet after using computer to lure a child, methamphetamine possession, destroying evidence, drug equipment possession, marijuana possession and two charges of drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 3:
Rebecca Ann Garman, 35, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 4:
Derek Randell Beasley, 35, Sebring, on charges of dealing in stolen property, larceny and fraud.
Ismael Cortez, 34, Avon Park, charged with larceny.
Jerald Charles Flaherty, 51, Sebring, on charges of DUI and resisting an officer.
Ranada Camill Kendrix, 39, Sebring, charged with battery.
Liopoldo Lopez, 24, Avon Park, charged with larceny.
Mary Cranfield Lyons, 43, Sebring, on charges of cruelty towards a child and battery.
Robert Shawn Reed, 48, Sebring, on charges of fraud, dealing in stolen property and two charges of larceny.
Jerry Lorenzo Wisdom, 32, Sebring, on charges of driving while license suspended and DUI.
