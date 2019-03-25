The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 15:
Angela Kay Allyn, 37, Sebring, on charges of smuggling contraband, methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Isaiah Sherron Dennis, 34, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Joseph Gary Galfo, 24, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession, drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
William Lloyd Rook, 35, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 16:
Carol Brown, 58, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Lisa Jean Dakin, 56, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Alonzo Gomez, 23, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Dwayne Kenneth Harris, 55, Avon Park, on charges of aggravated battery, burglary, criminal mischief, weapon offense and failure to register as a career offender.
Alfonso Francis Hillman, 22, Tallahassee, on charges of failure to register motor vehicle and driving on suspended license.
Antonio Miguel Salcedo, 40, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Angelina Shea Taylor, 47, Lorida, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 17:
Earnest Hale, 70, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession, destroying evidence and cocaine possession.
Zachary Otto Lynch, 23, Sebring, on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, two charges of drug equipment possession and two charges of marijuana possession.
Jaime Aberto Monte, 27, Avon Park, on charges of cocaine possession, drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
Joshua Patrick Oshea, 26, Sebring, on charges of drug possession, methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 18:
William Franklin Braggs, 37, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
Christopher Allen Butler, 36, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Courtney Nicole Hamilton, 31, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
Christian Daniel Leonardo, 28, Sebring, on charges of battery on person 65 or older and battery second or subsequent offense.
Thomas Lee Moore, 50, Avon Park, on charges of cocaine possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 19:
Albert Fredrick Barber, 42, Avon Park, charged with drug possession.
Tomas Castaneda, 36, Immokalee, on charge of burglary and two charges of larceny.
Albert Lewis Hester, 46, Sebring, on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon.
Joel Lakendrick Kirksey, 43, Lake Placid, charged with driving with suspended license.
Matthew John Ludwig, 42, Lake Placid, charged with battery.
Jamaree Shavon Nelson, 25, Avon Park, on charges of obstructing justice, wearing a hood or mask on street, committing first degree misdemeanor wearing a mask and battery.
Cory Lee Stevenson, 41, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Natalie Ann Weires, 40, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 20:
Katelyn Cheyenne Fiedler, 21, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Jamar Thomas Hall, 26, Avon Park, on three charges of failure to appear.
James Robert Sellars, 40, Sebring, charged with grand theft auto.
Makala Brooke Williams, 22, Wauchula, on a charge of scheme to defraud and two charges of larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 21:
Lazaro Eladio Andarcio, 35, Sebring, on charges of city ordinance violation, methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession, drug possession and marijuana possession.
Colin Michael Jones, 25, Apopka, charged with probation violation.
Joseph Morales, 25, Sebring, on charges of obstruction without violence and abuse on elderly or disabled adult without great harm.
