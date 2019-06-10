The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 31:
Brian Paul Held, 42, Sebring, on two charges of sex offender violation.
Steven Edward Nichols, 39, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession, synthetic cannabinoid possession, destroying evidence and drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 1:
Matwain Donyel Bryant, 35, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Kenyon Lee Chandler, 18, Sebring, on charges of marijuana distribution, marijuana possession and drug equipment possession.
Tacoma Yolanda Felder, 41, Avon Park, on charges of probation violation, methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession, marijuana possession and three charges of fraud.
Jared James Jackson, 39, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Brandi Candace Jimenez, 33, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Amber Rae Suters, 35, Lebanon, Ohio, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 2:
Joseph Collin Orday, 35, Sebring, charged with battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 3:
Garfield Douglas Christie, 24, Avon Park, on charges of larceny and burglary.
Ruekeyta Jerwan Gaskin, 41, on charges of resisting an officer and DUI.
Joshua Gregory McKay, 26, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 4:
Ruekeyta Jerwan Gaskin, 41, on charges of possession of concealed handcuff key while in custody, larceny and smuggling contraband.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 5:
Nathan Cole Sidebottom, 24, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Karen Jo Stevens, 55, Avon Park, on charges of selling drugs, synthetic narcotics possession, drug equipment possession, fraudulent use of credit cards, criminal use of personal ID, scheme to defraud and two charges of larceny.
Trey Damarcus Taver, 25, Avon Park, on charges of battery, assault and kidnapping.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 6:
Walter Anochin, 49, Sebring, on charges of burglary, grand theft of firearm and grand theft of $300 or more.
Shawn Malik Coombes, 22, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Randolph Cooper, 63, Sebring, charged with battery.
Robbie Lee Holland, 43, Lake Placid, on charges of larceny and dealing in stolen property.
Deshawn Jonathan Ishmael, 34, Avon Park, charged with one charge of battery.
Michele Diann Johnson, 35, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and probation violation.
Qweleco Janvontay McKeithan, 36, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Diane Marie Smith, 42, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Jacob Matthew Tritt, 31, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Jose Cruz Villirrial, 39, Lake Placid,on charges of cocaine possession, drug equipment possession and cocaine possession.
Russell Louis Weberhowze, 35, Sebring, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
