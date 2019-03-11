The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 1:
Terrence Arnold Bell, 72, Lake Placid, on charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Coy Lee Bellamy, 32, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Michele Kay Hurn, 62, Sebring, on charges of larceny, burglary and resisting an officer.
Saverio Donato Telesco, 51, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Tyler Steven Underwood, 27, Lake Placid, on charges of marijuana possession, amphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Andrew Lewis Wilson, 32, Avon Park, on two charges of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 2:
Angel Leean Cooper, 27, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and two charges of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 3:
Deandre Lanell Black, 40, Sebring, on charges of smuggling contraband, drug equipment possession, battery and drug possession.
Donald Eugene Jones, 37, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Zachery Mark Savage, 37, Sebring, on charges of possession of a weapon by convicted felon, resisting an officer and probation violation.
Natalie Ann Weires, 40, Sebring, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 4:
Rose Marie Carpenter, 45, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Milton Elonzo Cooper, 56, Sebring, charged with battery.
Kentravius Deontay Mitchell, 22, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Jarrett Kyle Reed, 25, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Andrew Bernard Richardson, 31, Avon Park, on three charges of failure to appear.
Robert Marshall Zajic, 78, Lorida, charged with shooting into a building.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 5:
Amber Lynn Davidson, 33, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Kara Fay Hanvey, 22, Sebring, on charges of criminal mischief, resisting an officer, aggravated assault with deadly weapon and kidnapping.
Kevin Lee Johnson, 35, Avon Park, charged with fraud.
Tammy Marie Myers, 43, Sebring, on charges of smuggling contraband and methamphetamine possession.
Ashley Nicole Ramsey, 30, Sarasota, charged with probation violation.
Allison Marie Sommerfield, 48, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Gerardo Calderon Vasquez, 52, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 6:
Katrina Gayle Ficco, 37, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession.
Fidencio Mateo Garcia, 20, Sebring, on 13 charges of burglary of conveyance, 10 charges of grand theft and a charge of criminal mischief.
Geoffrey Ower Mercado, 54, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Amy Renee Norton, 43, Sebring, on charges of burglary, drug equipment possession, larceny and probation vacation.
Mark Stephen Slate, 51, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 7:
Angel Rafael Borrero Perez, 39, Sebring, on charges of burglary, larceny, criminal mischief and probation violation.
Jamarques Javon Tyree Coleman, 19, Lake Placid, on charges of obstruction of justice, battery and simple assault with intent to do violence.
Mickeal Wayne Flores, 29, Sebring, on charges of battery and simple assault with intent to do violence.
Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 19, Avon Park, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a license, grand theft auto, resisting an officer and fleeing police.
Crystal Gail Hall, 39, Sebring, charged with neglecting a child.
Angela Marie Mesch, 52, Avon Park, charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration laws.
Danielle Ann Stanley, 48, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Susan Gail Vinson, 59, Lorida, charged with driving while license is suspended.
