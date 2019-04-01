The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 22:
Heather Lynn Cook, 34, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Jesse Thomas Frey, 24, Sebring, on charges of dealing in stolen property, larceny and two charges of fraud.
Cole Nathaniel Labarge, 19, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession, drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Mike Arthur Robinson, 64, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession and cocaine possession.
Joseph Daniel Serrano, 22, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Shaun Michael St. John, 20, Lake Placid, on four charges of failure to appear.
James Lawrence Wilson, 52, Sebring, on charges of possession of a weapon by convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 23:
Herbert Leon Kelly, 42, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Missy Denise Nelson, 37, Avon Park, on charges of criminal mischief and weapon offense.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 24:
Corey Lashane Caliste, 31, Winter Haven, charged with larceny.
Mitchell Goodwin, 40, Winter Haven, charged with larceny.
Quantravia Shitirra Laflam, 19, Avon Park, charged with larceny.
Jesse Lee Personette, 31, Sebring, on charges of drug possession, DUI and refusal to submit to DUI test.
Gary Lee Prescott, 26, Avon Park, on charges of possession of a weapon by convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon.
Melissa Michale Lee, 41, Winter Haven, on charges of larceny, drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
James Corey McKinney, 32, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession, marijuana possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 25:
Jeremy Harris, 23, Poinciana, on charges of possession of a weapon by convicted felon, marijuana possession and drug equipment possession.
Zachary Joseph Lenoff, 31, Sebring, charged with battery.
Joseph Christopher Sedlock, 54, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Ria Nicole Stokes, 22, Kissimmee, on charges of marijuana possession, drug equipment possession, drug possession, smuggling contraband and possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription.
Kierra Shawntay Taylor, 29, Winter Haven, charged with probation violation.
Mathew Caleb Tucker, 24, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 26:
Deidre Marie Baucom, 29, Sebring, on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration laws and probation violation.
Amanda Leigh Brewer, 39, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 27:
Nelson Jacob Adams, 33, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Yolanda Beatris Bautista, 27, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Brittany Marie Bieger, 28, Sebring, on three charges of violation of condition of release.
Lenard Bascom Carlisle, 46, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Christian Kyle Nall, 30, Sebring, charged with fraud.
Emmanuel Pagan Rivera, 29, Sebring, charged with driving while license is suspended.
Brent David Roberts, 23, Avon Park, charged with larceny.
William Wesley Roberts, 38, Lake Placid, on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.
Nathan Cole Sidebottom, 24, Sebring, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession and carrying a concealed weapon.
Ronald Wayne Stivers, 50, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
John Anthony Verrilli, 36, Sebring, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession and deliver, possess or sell an altered firearm.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 28:
Malek Edward Brown, 23, Avon Park, on charges of burglary and grand theft auto.
Robert George Brown, 32, Lake Placid, on six charges of failure to appear.
Eva Christine Jackson, 28, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
John Phillip Korzep, 40, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Zachary Wayne Korzep, 35, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession, using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony and two charges of selling drugs.
Joshua McKinley Sanborn, 33, Sebring, charged with cruelty towards a child.
Kathy Schimp, 67, Sebring, charged with methamphetamine possession.
Jamie Lynn Thomas, 36, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Ashley Jayne Townsend, 29, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Galyn Oakley Turnbull, 32, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, resisting an officer, marijuana possession and amphetamine trafficking.
