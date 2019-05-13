The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 3:
William Michael Goodhue, 51, Sebring, on charges of condition of release violation, using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony and aggravated stalking.
Fabian Hermelinda, 30, Sebring, charged with criminal mischief.
Daniel Clarence Merrell, 52, Avon Park, on charges of impersonating a contractor during an emergency, fraud-insufficient funds check, two charges of public order crimes and three charges of larceny.
Gregory James Sanders, 29, Sebring, charged with battery.
James Colton Williams, 19, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession, drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Javontai Jonquez Wisdom, 26, Orlando, charged with failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 4:
Jose Alberto Jimenez, 35, Sebring, on charges of probation violation and criminal mischief.
Samantha Julia Pollack, 28, Lorida, on charges of cruelty towards a child, criminal mischief, battery and resisting an officer.
Stephanie Hope Spurlock, 31, Sebring, charged with driving while license suspended.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 5:
Alexander Aaron Capps, 39, Lorida, charged with firing a weapon from a vehicle.
Randy Jay Frasier, 27, Avon Park, on charges of kidnapping-false imprisonment of an adult and battery.
Beth Nicole Schaad, 28, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
Letoria Denise Yarde, 30, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 6:
Anthony Tyrone Cain, 48, Avon Park, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Malinda Marie Chappel, 45, Sebring, charged with larceny.
Abraham Coronado, 50, Lithia, charged with marijuana possession.
Brandy Nicole Davis, 36, Bradenton, on three charges of failure to appear.
Kendall Lynn Heckert, 61, Sebring, charged with failure to comply with registration law.
Laura Ann Rich, 30, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
Jordan Hakeem Valentine, 21, Lake Placid, on charges of marijuana possession, drug equipment possession and carrying a concealed weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 7:
Candice Danielle Dubose, 27, Wauchula, on two charges of probation violation.
Marcus Durell Hodges, 31, Wauchula, charged with probation violation.
Brendan Michael Kelly, 31, Sebring, on three charges of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 8:
Jessica Lee Dewolfe, 36, Avon Park, on charges of using two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, fraud and larceny.
Tara Ann Dunihue, 40, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Romero Latee Walker, 49, Bartow, on two charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 9:
Jovan Thomas Harris, 22, Sebring, charged with failure to appear.
Jason Dwayne Hill, 36, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, drug possession, burglary and larceny.
Kyle Lewis Alan Looney, 24, Zephyrhills, charged with probation violation.
Tyrek Earl Antonio Richards, 21, Sebring, on three charges of probation violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
There needs to be an addendum to the Police Blotter that says these people have been charged but have not been found guilty by legal and due process.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.