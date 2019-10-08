The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 30:
Eric Lee Cooper, 47, Sebring, on charges of scheme to defraud less than $20,000, executing a scheme to defraud on a financial institution, exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult and theft from a person 65 years of age or older ($300 or more).
Derrick Tarome Hawthorne, 21, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, cocaine possession and marijuana possession.
Edward Allan Pickett, 35, Lake Wales, on charges of smuggling contraband into a detention facility, drug possession and larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 1:
Jan Alan Button, 30, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, methamphetamine possession and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Michael Talmadge Ferrell, 57, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Jehovany Alfredo Garcia, 18, Sebring, on charges of larceny, burglary and attempted armed robbery with a firearm.
Kevin Bruce Kephart, 46, Sebring, on charges of battery causing bodily harm, assault with intent to commit a felony and commit domestic battery by strangulation.
Devion Blair Littles, 18, Sebring, on three charges of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, grand theft and burglary of a structure while armed with a firearm.
Gregory Jacob Okwengu, 41, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Sara Nicole Pellom, 24, Avon Park, on three charges of failure to appear.
Allan Jerome Roberts, 32, Avon Park, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 2:
Karlos Mark Clarke, 32, New Port Richey, charged with two charges of failure to redeliver leased equipment.
John Wayne Crews, 74, Wauchula, on charges of failure to register under sex offender registration law and failure to comply with sex offender registration law.
Tina Colleen Imsdahl, 39, Sebring, charged with larceny.
Lukesha Lynette Mack, 41, Sebring, charged with battery.
Michael Anthony Monteleone, 31, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Shaquille Avion O’Connor, 26, Sebring, charged with fleeing or eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property.
Coty Lee Thompson, 21, Sebring, on charges of destroying evidence and larceny.
Nickolas Jaymes Vela, 23, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer, criminal mischief and battery.
Aaron Thomas Watson, 19, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Tanner Norris Weed, 24, Sebring, charged with destroying evidence.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 3:
Lapetra Shonic Evans, 30, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Dwight Cleon Hankerson, 29, Sebring, on charges of murder in the second degree and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.
Jason Kats, 31, Sebring, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Jesus Yunior Lopez, 22, Lake Placid, charged with aggravated battery.
Alicia Marie Melvin, 30, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Thomas Alan Peacock, 30, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and resisting an officer without violence.
Jose Luis Vazquez Rodriguez, 31, Sebring, on charges of violation of condition of release and probation violation.
John Anthony Verrilli, 36, Avon Park, on two charges of probation violation.
Aaron Donte Ware, 20, Sebring, on charges of larceny, burglary and criminal mischief.
Timothy Dixon Wright, 63, Winter Haven, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 4:
Ryan McClellan Carson, 23, Sebring, charged with battery.
Donavan Jarshabber Fletcher, 25, Sebring, charged with battery.
Joseph Edward Geiger, 41, Sebring, charged with larceny.
Nicole Johnson White, 36, Sebring, charged with fraud for public aid $200 or more.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 5:
Daniel Oliver Folgate, 42, Lake Placid, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
James Richard Speagle, 44, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
Alain Thessier, 29, Avon Park, on charges of battery, kidnapping/false imprisonment of a child under 13, kidnapping of an adult and two charges of cruelty towards a child without great harm.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 6:
Cory Michael Lafferty, 39, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Christopher Michael Thompson, 20, Sebring, on charges of larceny, burglary and possession of liquor by person under 21.
Rochelle Renee Vann, 25, Gulfport, Mississippi, on charges of battery and cruelty towards a child without great bodily harm.
Haydee Villarreal, 82, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer with violence and driving with expired license more than six months.
