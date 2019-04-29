The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 18:
Kelly Suarez Alvarez, 48, Lake Placid, charged with cocaine possession.
Sophia Latrice Cooper, 29, Sebring, on charges of probation violation.
Willie Earl Donaldson, 37, Sebring, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Sabrina Lynne Peterson, 42, Spring City, Tennessee, on an out-county warrant.
Michael James Romeo, 40, Avon Park, on charges of failure to register as criminal and misuse of 911.
Rogelio Salceda Aguinig, 21, Sebring, charged with driving while license is suspended.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 19:
Bryce Matthew Blair, 27, Lake Placid, charged with aggravated battery.
Dawn Cheryl Brady, 38, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Patricia Lyndell Chandler, 39, Avon Park, on charges of failure to appear and three charges of probation violation.
Steven Wayne Ezell, 60, Sebring, on charges of kidnapping an adult and battery.
David Matthew Floyd, 34, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Terrell Jarod James, 28, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession, marijuana possession and driving on suspended license.
Thomas Lee Moore, 50, Sebring, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Christopher Robert Selander, 38, Sebring, on charges of criminal mischief and battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 20:
Regan Etheal Graham, 38, Sebring, on three charges of failure to appear.
JR Moore, 31, Lake Placid, on charges of battery and resisting an officer.
Jonathan Issac Margan, 27, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 21:
Amber Lynn Davidson, 33, Sebring, on charges of battery and resisting an officer.
Joseph Charles Dilauro, 42, Lake Placid, on charges of marijuana possession, resisting an officer and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 22:
Joshua Kalyn Carver, 38, Sebring, on charges of passing a forged or altered instrument, counterfeiting of a public record or certificate and carrying a concealed weapon.
Michael Vinson Laureti, 38, Bartow, charged with probation violation.
Manuel Isaiah Ortiz, 19, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Randall McKinley Peacock, 39, Lake Placid, on charges of robbery, larceny, aggravated battery and criminal mischief.
Raymond Lee Townsend, 36, Avon Park, on charges of possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription, methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 23:
Geddyana Castellano, 29, Avon Park, on charges of destroying evidence, aggravated assault and marijuana possession.
Jasmine Shanee Childs, 28, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Garfield Douglas Christie, 24, Avon Park, on two charges of larceny.
Scot Andy Hellein, 49, Sebring, charged with aggravated battery.
Eli Clay Howard, 34, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Willie Theodore Lee, 22, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Steven Donald Martin, 45, Sebring, on three charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 24:
Noel Joseph Cardona, 36, Sebring, charged with grand theft auto.
Samantha Ashle-Rose Haralson, 24, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Christopher Thomas Jacobs, 28, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Brian Jean, 26, Naples, charged with probation violation.
Kyle Woodrow Kinnaman, 21, Sebring, charged with possession of a weapon by Florida delinquent adult.
Kristie Lea Medders, 36, charged with probation violation.
Ambrosio Rang Rangel-Martinez, 53, Sebring, charged with cruelty towards a child.
Timothy Lee Witherspoon, 38, Dunnellon, on charges of dealing in stolen property, larceny and fraud.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 25:
Tra’Kera Monique Sharond Davis, 24, Avon Park, on charges of selling counterfeit motor vehicle title, perjury and attempting to use another person’s ID.
Charles Calvin High, 45, Sebring, on charges of smuggling contraband and methamphetamine possession.
Elisha Katoya McFarlane, 31, Avon Park, on charges of selling counterfeit motor vehicle title, perjury and using another person’s ID.
Bruce Emmit Votaw, 53, Sebring, on charges of drug possession and possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription.
Mary Lee White, 58, Sebring, on charges of cocaine possession, synthetic cannabinoid possession and drug equipment possession.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.