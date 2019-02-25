The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 15:
Joann Lee Brown, 37, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession, larceny and drug equipment possession.
Kristy Lee Daniels, 43, Sebring, charged with aggravated battery.
Mickeal Wayne Flores, 29, Sebring, charged with battery.
Weldys Machado Leyva, 49, Sebring, on charges of driving on suspended license, drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
Clarence Anthony Strickland, 29, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Samuel Joseph Tucker, 23, Sebring, on charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 16:
William Clifford McClelland, 37, Sebring, charged with aggravated battery.
Willencia Shupree Perry, 26, Avon Park, on charges of dealing in stolen property, scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of credit cards and two charges of larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 17:
Leroy Quinn English, 36, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Shawn Richard Provencher, 33, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, selling marijuana, drug possession, marijuana distribution and amphetamine trafficking.
Shianne Crystal Tudor, 31, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, drug possession and marijuana possession.
Daniel James Welkes, 28, Lake Placid, on charges of marijuana possession and drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 18:
Andrew Scott Barton, 29, Milton, WV, on charges of resisting an officer, smuggling contraband, drug possession and battery.
Paul Roy Peters, 32, Sebring, charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration laws.
Frankie Smith, 41, Lake Placid, on charges of larceny, dealing in stolen property, fraud and probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 19:
Zaqueo Baza, 33, Sebring, charged with failure to appear.
Larry Ellis, 37, Lake Placid, on charges of criminal mischief, aggravated stalking and burglary.
Willie Lee English, 29, Avon Park, on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with deadly weapon and two charges of battery.
Luis Antonio Garcia, 32, Altomonte Springs, charged with driving on suspended license.
Harrison Alexander Howes, 18, Lake Placid, on two charges of falsely impersonating an officer and two charges of criminal action under the law.
John Michael Medina, 42, Sebring, on three charges of failure to appear.
Dennis Osceola Whitaker, 36, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
Daniel Wesley Young, 26, Sebring, charged with cruelty towards a child.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 20:
Melissa Marie Cline, 32, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
Kelley L. P. Cunningham, 28, Wauchula, charged with probation violation.
Donnie Hoda, 34, Sebring, on charges of sex offender failure to report name or residence change, sex offender failure to comply with registration laws, drug possession, drug equipment possession and two charges of probation violation.
Christopher Lamar Hodges, 34, Wauchula, on charges of scheme to defraud and three charges of felony retail theft.
William Gordon Thompson, 58, Avon Park, on two charges of battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 21:
Lacresha Shivaughn Allen, 47, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Erica Lynn Garcia, 25, Sebring, on six charges of failure to appear.
Yury Xay Xai Laureano-Rivera, 19, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Gerardo Madrigal, 27, Avon Park, on charges of larceny, two charges of burglary and two charges of criminal mischief.
Shelly Marie Moseng, 47, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, drug possession, marijuana possession and smuggling contraband.
Ronald Arthur Smith, 53, Sebring, on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.
Joseph Harold Stewart, 32, Ustis, on three charges of probation violation.
Corey Dion Strong, 42, Avon Park, on charges of operating motor vehicle without a valid license, drug equipment possession, cocaine possession and marijuana possession.
David Zaragosa Vargas, 33, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.