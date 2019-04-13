SEBRING — Red tide, the harmful algal blooms, that plagues both the east and west coasts of Florida through the summer and fall may have met its nemesis — Mote Marine Labs and politicians.
Republican Sen. Joe Gruteres of Sarasota sponsored the proposed Senate Bill 1522 that would send $3 million per year to Mote Labs for research to eradicate and mitigate red tide and other harmful algal blooms, or HABs. Republican Senator Ed Hooper of Pinellas and Pasco counties co-introduced the proposed bill.
SB 1522 has marched through the Senate subcommittees and on Tuesday, April 9, received a unanimous vote in the Senate Agriculture, Environmentals and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee. As of Wednesday it is in Appropriations, where the Senate proposed $6.6 million a year for the HAB research.
The proposal did meet with some resistance. Some lobbyists felt the proposal did not address the human-factor in spreading the HABs. While scientists fight over the percent of blame to place on humans, farm animals, and the nutrients they regularly dump in water tables, it is a fact that HABs are a naturally occurring phenomenon, according to Mote.
Red tide algae blooms are caused by the organism Karenia brevis. These organisms bloom together and can make it appear the water has turned red. They cause neurotoxicity in fish, manatees, dolphins, birds and even humans. The toxins produce massive fish kills like those seen on the west coast of Florida and to a lesser degree, the Atlantic side as well.
Gruters district of Sarasota was hard hit, he told The News Service of Florida on Tuesday.
“This past year it hit us particularly bad, and what’s happened over the years is the research dollars have come in after the red tide hit, and then it’s out of sight, out of mind, research dollars trail off and the necessary research to try to mitigate the intensification of red tide, which scientists are saying it is man-made, is not fully researched,” Gruters said.
Gruters said he would like to get the research money to Mote before the red tide rears its head again.
