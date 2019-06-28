SEBRING — Vicki Pontius, former director of Leisure Services for Highlands County, has filed to run against County Commissioner Greg Harris in 2020 for District 5.
She said she still needs to set up her accounts and hasn’t gathered a campaign staff yet. She plans to campaign in earnest, and start fundraising, after Jan. 1, 2020.
Pontius, a member of the Highlands County Republican Committee, will run as a Republican, naturally, and will face Harris in the August 2020 primary.
When asked why she wanted to run for elected office, she said she’d thought about it often during the last 10 years of her 35-year career with the county.
“I really enjoyed my career with the county. I always thought that it would be interesting and an honor (to serve),” Pontius said. “I wanted to work on establishing policy: Going from being an employee to one helping the community by setting policies.”
Among the policies she wants to see enacted, Pontius said, are those that improve the county image to potential visitors and residents and improve the county infrastructure for those who do live here.
Part of a recent strategic plan presentation at the Tourist Development Council, a board on which she serves, she said a “common thread” among people in Highlands County is that they want to improve their quality of life.
“I want to maintain and build great infrastructure and build amenities so families won’t move away,” Pontius said.
She and her husband, Rick Pontius, have two daughters — 30-year-old Jenna and 26-year-old Alexis, who both live in the county — and three grandchildren: two boys, ages 7 and 3 months, and a girl, age 2.
They are expecting another granddaughter in October.
The family enjoys a life in the country on land near Highlands Hammock State Park. They have a 120-pound bloodhound and a 300-pound pet sow, a tamed wild pig they keep in a pen and raised from a piglet.
Pontius grew up in Highlands County. Born in New Haven, Connecticut, she and her family moved to Hollywood, Florida, when she was 5 years old and then to Sebring when she was 10, in 1971.
She graduated Sebring High School in 1979 and South Florida State College in 2005 while she had a family and a full-time job.
She worked her first 15 years with the county in the Road and Bridge Department, starting as a parts expediter — providing logistics and supply for batteries, tires, nuts, bolts and anything else needed to repair vehicles and supply work crews.
She started that job at age 21.
She worked up to assistant director of operations for that department.
The next 20 years, she would spend in as a director over Parks and Recreation and Leisure Services, which include natural resources, tourism, libraries, and such tasks as invasive plant control and the county’s carpentry shop.
Approximately four years ago, she earned her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, with a focus on law, ethics, and strategic planning, from Hodges University. She graduated summa cum laude — with the highest distinction.
At retirement, as director of Leisure Services, Pontius said she had 50 employees under her direction.
In addition to the TDC, she now serves on the Highlands County Health Insurance Committee, and has been a member of the Sebring Historical Society for years.
“I like to still stay involved in what’s going on in our government in some capacity,” Pontius said.
Pontius said she and her family have enjoyed this life in Highlands County. She wants to make the county a place where young people can stay and thrive.
She points to her years of experience, her formal education and her “behind-the-curtain” knowledge of the internal workings of local government as skills she can bring to bear while serving the people of Highlands County.
“I’m excited just to be able to hit the ground running,” Pontius said. “I had so much familiarity with several departments.”
