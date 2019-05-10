LAKE PLACID — Thursday morning’s meeting in the Town of Murals rounded out the postcard mural workshop for all three municipalities. Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the Highlands County Tourist Development Council, presented the mural renderings to the public in each city or town.
Artist Joseph Starkweather, owner of JMS Murals LLC, was the only artist who responded to the request for proposal.
Hartt said the purpose of the murals is to promote tourism, which is why the TDC is covering the cost. She also pointed out the money was being raised from a tax, called a Tourist Development Tax or bed tax, paid by people who are staying overnight in the county.
“We are going to market this to attract people to come here and then help them move around to see the destinations,” she said.
The murals will be promoted on the TDC website, newsletters and social media sites.
Hartt said they started the process by asking the municipalities to pick a building in order to give the muralist dimensions to work with. Starkweather created renderings for each municipality to match their history.
Lake Placid chose the Masonic Lodge at 103 Main Ave.; Sebring chose the Jack Stroup Civic Center at 355 W. Center Ave.; and the Avon Park Depot Museum at North Main Avenue will have a mural on its south wall.
All the municipalities had members of the public or officials ask for some minor modifications. For instance, Sebring wanted to add “City on the Circle” to its mural. All of the municipalities wanted color changes and minor modifications, with the exception of Lake Placid.
Starkweather knew Lake Placid already had many murals and was trying to give the town something totally different than what they already had, Hartt said.
“They were very vocal,” she said.
Lake Placid Town Councilman Ray Royce spoke with Hartt to relay the feedback he was hearing about the proposed mural — it was not good. People told Royce it was too “edgy.”
Rob Chatterton is a Mason with the Placid Lodge 282 where the mural will be painted. The original rendering was not what he or the other Masons were expecting.
“I think the first rendering did not represent our community,” Chatterton said. “I thought it was too racy. The second rendering, when it’s complete, will be indicative of Lake Placid and will promote tourism.”
Starkweather and the town were so far apart in their ideas that Hartt said he did a second rendering to try and meet the town in the middle. There was no money in the budget for another rendering; Starkweather ended up donating his time and talent.
The second rendering was much better received. Suggestions included changing the sky color to a gradient sunset and the water to show some type of movement in it like waves or ripples. The trees that border the left could turn into either cabbage palms or palm trees, similar to the palms that border the right of the mural. The word Florida was kicked around but was finally decided against since the palm trees should be enough to differentiate Lake Placid, Florida from its New York sister. The words will be moved up to accommodate pictures and the “Greetings from” banner will be moved to the left in order to move the lettering up.
Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Eileen May appreciated the artist’s efforts.
“I am very happy with this postcard mural design,” she said. “We are very appreciative to have the TDC working with us.”
City of Sebring Administrator Scott Noethlich said Councilman Tom Dettman was not a council member at the time the Sebring location was chosen. Dettman asked about other locations for the mural. Hartt told the council that a location change would require a new start to the RFP process again. Mayor John Shoop and Councilman Mark Stewart explained the process to Dettman as well.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission will be voting on the final renderings for all three murals at its June 4 meeting.
“I am seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Hartt said. “All of the cities have been great to work with. It’s really a great collaborative effort.”
Starkweather plans on starting the painting process by May 28 and will finish by Aug. 5.
Very colorful and very Florida. I like them!
