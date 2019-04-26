SEBRING — Local towns may have their long-awaited postcard murals before the next winter tourist season.
The Tourist Development Council heard from County Attorney Joy Carmichael on Thursday morning, about how she had reviewed a draft agreement for the county to maintain postcard murals out of TDC funds once the paintings take shape on three local buildings.
Sites are the Jack Stroup Civic Center in Sebring, the Depot Museum in Avon Park and the Masonic Lodge in Lake Placid — all close to or within historic downtown areas.
The most prominent walls at all three locations, with the best access to pedestrian traffic and good lighting, are southern facing walls. Whether or not these are the walls slated for murals has only been confirmed for the Depot Museum.
Early in April, the TDC awarded the job of painting the murals to JMS Murals LLC, owned and painted by Joseph Starkweather of Altamonte Springs. His proposal includes a maintenance plan, with which both the TDC and building owners would need to agree, after which the agreement would go to the Highlands County Board of County Commission for final approval, Carmichael said.
In his proposal, Starkweather wants to highlight Avon Park as the oldest city in the county, with its connection to the railroad — a must, given that the building is the former train depot — as well as lakes and nature.
Starkweather hopes to feature recognizable architecture and landmarks, such as the gazebo on the mall, but is open to more suggestions.
That mural should take 10-12 work days, he said.
Sebring’s mural would concentrate on the city’s history with auto racing, as a prominent crossroads in central Florida — including CSX, Amtrak and the old Seaboard Airline Railroads — as well as its moniker as the “City on the Circle.”
Lakes and nature would also be included, as Highlands Hammock State Park is the oldest state park in Florida.
Sebring’s mural would take 15-20 work days, Starkweather proposes.
Lake Placid’s mural, Starkweather suggests, would concentrate on the town’s support of visual arts — namely murals — its farmer’s market, winery, railroad history, lakes and nature.
Lake Placid’s postcard mural would then be 13-18 work days.
The first renderings of the proposed murals should arrive to TDC staff by May 1, said Casey Wohl Hartt, TDC lead consultant. She said TDC staff would then send them on to contacts in each town.
The work schedule would have Starkweather draft renderings of the murals through May 25, with “rendering meetings” to get input from community residents on the following dates, with locations to be announced:
• Sebring at 6 p.m., May 7.
• Avon Park on May 8, time to be determined.
• Lake Placid at 10 a.m., May 9.
May 10 would be the deadline for feedback, with the final version of each rendering due on May 23 to the TDC for final approval.
May 24 would then serve as the deadline to approve the renderings so Starkweather can start by May 28 and finish by Aug. 8, give or take a day or two.
Avon Park’s mural would start May 28 with prepping and priming, ready for painting from June 1-12, and final clear coat application five to seven days after that.
Sebring, he suggests, would start with prepping June 20, with painting to start on June 23 and end on July 1, followed by clear coat.
Lake Placid, then, would have prepping on July 14, with painting from July 17-31, and clear coat done by Aug. 7.
The proposed budget would charge $1,263 for the renderings for all three sites, with a per diem allowance of $275 per trip to the area, and murals priced as such:
• Avon Park — $6,450.
• Sebring — $8,830.
• Lake Placid — $7,525.
The total for all three murals would be $24,515.
Carmichael said the agreement would pay Starkweather half of the proposed price up front to allow him to secure paint and other materials.
He would receive the second half upon completion, Carmichael said.
She said the murals, under contract, should last for at least 10 years before major repair or restoration is needed.
TDC board member Bill Brantley asked if the TDC would have Starkweather on a retainer to “touch up” murals when needed. He said, if the artist leaves the state, the TDC would be “on the hook” to find someone to repair them.
TDC board chair Jim Brooks said Starkweather is required to provide a maintenance plan, and said the TDC would be “on the hook” anyway to have someone repaint.
Development Services Director Ben Dunn said the TDC has funds allocated for that.
“It’s just like the ‘Welcome to Highlands County’ signs,” Brooks said. “Nothing lasts forever.”
In March 2017, the Highlands News-Sun reported two “Welcome to Sebring” signs got destroyed: one from an an automobile rollover and the other from a domestic battery that ended with a truck out of control.
