AVON PARK — The electrical transmission lines that will be servicing the new Nucor micromill under construction just north of the Highlands/Polk county line will be running across Avon Park’s Main Street.
While Duke Energy informed the city and affected residents last year about the need for easements for the power poles, the height of the poles was not communicated, according to the City Council.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said she had a discussion with a city resident and was informed that there would be 80-foot to 100-foot power poles in the city.
In the City Council packet of June 11, 2018 there was an item concerning the sale of two easements from the City to Duke Energy for $15,000 for each easement, she said.
The contract had been reviewed by the city manager at the time and approved by the city attorney and the council approved it, spending about 140 seconds on the issue, Sutherland said. But, the height of the power poles was not stated anywhere on the contract provided by Duke Energy.
A couple of residents sold easements to Duke Energy for power poles, she said. Sutherland said they showed her their contract from Duke Energy, which didn’t mention the height of the poles.
“There will be at least two residents who are going to be very unpleasantly surprised when they wake up and they have this 100-foot pole sitting in their front yard,” Sutherland said.
“We are not trying to stop progress; we are not trying to stop development; I just want to get a handle on how our franchise fee agreement works to where it appears that you can wake up one day and have these poles in your town and not know anything about it,” she said.
She doesn’t want this to happen again. The City should have a say what goes in its historic area of downtown and what crosses over its streets, Sutherland said.
Duke Energy Community Relations Manager Jerry Miller said there were meetings with the city manager in June 2018 and the agenda packet moved forward with no requests to come and make a presentation to the City Council.
Many times transmission lines go through cities, but he agrees this is unique because it is a line for industrial use, he said.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard asked if the existing lines could be used?
Miller said the engineering could not use the existing lines. The fact that it is going across Main Street is not ideal.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr asked if there was any consideration on what the poles will look like?
Miller replied the best example would be be a little further east on State Road 64 by the Catholic church [Our Lady of Grace] where there is a transmission line, which was built about six years ago. Those are 120-foot poles with about 10 feet in the ground.
Sutherland said, “I know it will move forward without our consent. I feel we got screwed.”
Barnard said he agreed with Sutherland.
City Manager David Flowers said the line will cross Main Street along the old CSX train tracks east of the Avon Park Community Center. There won’t be any power poles on Main Street.
