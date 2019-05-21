SEBRING — Eduardo Pozo, charged with having a gun at his child’s school — a third-degree felony offense, faces a misdemeanor charge in that case.
On Monday, County Judge Anthony Ritenour continued the case to a pretrial conference at 3 p.m., June 26.
Pozo stands accused of violating his concealed/carry weapon permit by bringing the gun onto a the prohibited facility of a school campus — a misdemeanor.
Back in March, the State Attorney’s Office dropped a felony weapons charge of possession of a weapon on school property. At the time, Pozo waived his right to an arraignment, pleaded not guilty in the case and asked for a trial.
A trial date has not yet been set.
The case against Pozo, 39, stems from his having a handgun in a backpack on Jan. 16 when he visited Cracker Trail Elementary School.
Pozo arrived at the school at 11:43 a.m. that day to have lunch with his child, according to arrest reports.
Reports said his backpack and the way he carried it was noticed by Deputy Sheriff Phillip Michael Cloninger Jr., a retired deputy serving as school safety deputy.
Cloninger asked Pozo if he was carrying anything, and Pozo said he was armed.
Pozo was arrested and the school was briefly on an Active Threat Plan security status, but no one was in danger, arrest reports stated.
This case is the only criminal case Pozo has on record for Highlands County.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin, head of the Sebring office, said his staff has since taken into account that Pozo had a legally-obtained permit for the gun.
He just was not authorized, under that permit, to carry it onto a school campus, Houchin said, which constitutes a violation of that permit.
