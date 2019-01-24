SEBRING — When a tragedy strikes a community like Wednesday’s SunTrust bank shootings, healing has to start somewhere. For some, healing starts with solitude and reflection while others seek the comfort of friends and family, prayers and vigils.
In the wake of Wednesday’s trauma, several churches and organizations have stepped up to offer support to the families, co-workers, and friends of the victims, as well as first responders and anyone who needs help in dealing with the senseless murders.
A public candlelight vigil will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Firemen’s Field.
Drug Free Highlands at 223 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring has educational materials for first responders coping with stress, talking to youth who have been traumatized and helping communities cope with stress. The director said anyone can stop by the office for aromatherapy and food, or bring a lunch and chat, and some company on Friday.
Crossroads Recovery Center is available for any of those in need. They can be reached at 863-368-0482 for counseling with Andrea West or Corinne Adams.
Know someone who is need of bereavement services stemming from the senseless act at SunTrust bank? Call Cornerstone Hospice at 866-742-6655.
Rachel Lovett, community liaison for Compassionate Care Hospice, has offered the assistance of her company. The office is at 2153 U.S. 27 South in Sebring and the phone number is 863-314-0166.
Sarah Harrisman, MA, is a Sebring native who has since moved, offered her counseling services at no charge by phone or video. She can be reached at 720-489-8555, ext. 113.
“I was born and raised in Sebring and am distraught over the tragedy that has recently befallen my beloved hometown. I am a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapy (licensed in Florida and Colorado) and am certified in trauma focused therapy,” Harrisman said. “I am currently residing in Colorado, however, I am able to provide teletherapy or videotherapy services to those in crisis (as is allowable according to Colorado statutes). This would still entail the completion of a few disclosure forms but I would like to offer these services at no cost to those affected by this recent traumatic event.”
Florida Blue, in partnership with New Directions Behavioral Health, is offering a free grief counseling hotline to anyone in need of emotional support following the tragedy in Sebring this week. The hotline is open 24 hours a day to the entire community at no cost and will connect callers with a trained, caring professional who can provide assistance.
The 24-hour, toll-free help line is available by calling 1-833-848-1762, and offers caring professionals trained to listen and offer support specific to what residents are going through. It’s free regardless of whether callers have insurance and will be available as long as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.