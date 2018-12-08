LAKE PLACID — Due to a major line break in the Lake Blue area, the town’s water system lost pressure. Loss of pressure requires the issuance of a precautionary boil water notice. The boil water notice affected the town water system in Lake Blue area (excluding Raceway, Holiday Inn and Lakeside Cottages).
A Precautionary Boil Water Notice will be in effect until a rescind notice has been issued. It is expected to be issued at noon Monday, Dec. 10. As required by the Florida Department of Environmental Regulation (FAC 655.340 etc), the utility must have two consecutive days of passing bacteriological samples taken. A rescind notice will be issued when passing results are received from the laboratory.
As a precaution, the Town of Lake Placid Utilities Department suggests that all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute or longer is sufficient. As an alternate, bottled water may be used.
If you have any questions or for more information, contact the Town of Lake Placid Utilities Department at 863-699-3747.
