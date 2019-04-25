LAKE PLACID — Prepare for prom with a free spa day filled with inspirational speakers, music, hair stylists and makeup artists. High school girls can attend the faith-based event sponsored by Beauty Fit for a Queen from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at Lake Placid First Presbyterian Church’s Friendship Hall, 117 N. Oak Avenue.
Volunteers will style hair, apply makeup and offer manicures so young ladies can skip the stress and expense of glamming up for prom and enjoy a morning and afternoon filled with fun times with friends.
Special occasions can be very expensive, and Beauty Fit for a Queen’s goal is to provide this memorable experience for girls at absolutely no cost to them.
“We are also able to provide free formal gowns to the girls through our Blessed Dressed Program, directed by Amy Schlosser, who also happens to be our reigning Miss Highlands County,” Brittany Fann, founder of Beauty Fit for a Queen, said.
“We are excited to partner with Lake Placid First Presbyterian Church as we will be using their Friendship Hall to get the young ladies ready for the day,” Fann said. “We pray that God is glorified through this event, and that the girls feel incredibly valued and loved. Bring a special guest such as a mom, mentor, friend, grandma, sister, [with you] to enjoy the day.
“With the growth of Beauty Fit for a Queen as a Highlands County organization, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve and share this very special event with the young ladies of Lake Placid this year,” Fann said. “Our hearts’ desire is create a ripple effect of God’s love by creating faith-based opportunities for all young ladies in our community. We currently implement this goal through our ongoing programs and special events like the prom event, which focus on faith, leadership, and volunteering.”
Sarah Beth Sandel will talk with the girls about their value and worth in God’s eyes, with a special focus on purity. After the inspirational message and singing, attendees will enjoy a free lunch.
Following lunch, participants will enjoy a free glamour session provided by volunteers and salons. Girls will receive the royal treatment as their hair, makeup and nails are styled for prom. The day wraps up with a professional photo shoot by Maria Sipe Photography. Participants will take a look at true beauty through God’s eyes.
“We still have some spots available,” Fann said. To register, visit beautyfitforqueen.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.