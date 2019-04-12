SEBRING — A violation of probation has landed Eugene Lonnie Johnson Jr., 44, of Sebring, back in the Highlands County Jail without bond.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Johnson on Monday; he is facing charges of impersonating a contractor during a state of emergency, and withholding support from a child or spouse.
Arrest records show that after Hurricane Irma caused damage to Sondra Trent’s house, she sought out Johnson, whom she knew, in October 2017. She knew he was in construction and assumed he was a licensed contractor, according to authorities. The victim received funds from her insurance company for repairs. Johnson began the work on her Sebring home.
After about two weeks Trent found out Johnson was not a licensed contractor. Johnson brought licensed contractor, Junior Malcom, of Ironshore Construction in to finish the job, reports state. Malcolm gave Trent a written estimate for the future work.
The arrest report said Trent advised she had already paid Johnson in cash and had him sign in her financial ledger as proof she paid him. Johnson bought materials for her with cash and she had the receipts to prove it.
Trent gave the men notice by certified mail that they had 90 days to finish the work and be done. Trent told investigators the men wanted more money before finishing the job.
The investigation continued and on Feb. 25, 2018, Trent showed authorities around her home and showed them the work that was done and the work that remained. The detective took pictures for evidence. He noted on the report there were many unfinished repairs.
Supplies were left in the home and Johnson had allegedly deserted the job. The investigator took pictures of receipts. The victim’s son also gave a sworn statement that supported his mother’s.
The son said Johnson told his mother Malcolm was needed on the job as he only had a certain type of license and Malcolm had a general contractor’s license.
Johnson allegedly told the victim that he pays Malcolm to use his license. Malcolm began calling and texting the woman demanding more money, the arrest report states. The victim told Malcolm she had already paid Johnson and she was not going to shell out any more money.
Malcolm sent Trent’s insurance company an invoice for the work. The insurance company paid the bill but it was made out to Trent and not Malcolm. Trent used the new check to buy supplies for the repairs so her two sons could try to do the repairs.
The investigator notated many of the repairs scheduled needed to have permits pulled on them. The investigator said he went to the Highlands County Building Department where he found out the last permit for the victim’s home was pulled over a decade earlier, in 2003.
The Division of Business and Professional Regulation was consulted and the investigator found out Johnson did not have a license but Malcolm did and his business was also registered.
On June 25, 2018, a detective set up a photograph line up where she picked out Malcolm and Johnson. Detectives tried multiple times to contact the suspects by phone and in person with no luck.
Finally, on Aug. 8, 2018, Malcolm denied letting Johnson use his license and he would drive where he resided in Broward County to come to Highlands County to make a statement. Malcolm said Johnson never worked for him and he was only trying to help Trent out.
On Sept. 6, 2018, contact was made with Johnson by phone. The entire conversation is redacted from the arrest report.
The report says as of Sept. 18, 2018, there was a warrant affidavit for Malcolm’s arrest.
Johnson has many court cases in the Highlands County Clerk of Courts website going back to 1993; the charges range from traffic violations and drug charges to domestic abuse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.