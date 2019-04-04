SEBRING — School support staff employment changes will lengthen their probationary period, but lessen the time to attain a continuing contract.
Currently, according to School Board rules, newly hired support staff employees have a probationary period of 60 working days. The probationary period can be extended if an employee evaluation shows any performance deficiencies.
The proposed policy change states, continuous employment may be obtained after serving one successful year of probationary status and one year on an annual contact status.
Support staff employees may be dismissed at any time without cause during their probationary period. Support staff employees on an annual contract may only be released with cause or at the end of their annual contact period.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the revisions will make board policy line up with the latest contract agreement the district negotiated in the summer with the non-instructional support union.
Previously there was a 60-day probationary period then an annual contract and two more annual years, he said. So it took a total of three years before a support employee got a continuing contract. With the change, after their second successful year support employees are able to earn a continuing contract.
The change will have a one-year probationary period, which is in line with what the teachers have, Lethbridge said. Teachers have a one-year period of probation. When they start their second year it is on an annual contract and annual contracts thereafter.
According to State Statutes teachers can no longer get anything other than an annual contract, Lethbridge said.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the School Board of Highlands County will vote to approve the advertisement of the proposed rule change.
The policy continues to state, the superintendent shall also conduct employment history checks of all candidates for support staff positions. The employment history check shall include, but not be limited to, contacting any previous employer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.