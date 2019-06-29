SEBRING — D-R Media Corporate Circulation Director Rob Kearley announced the promotion Friday of two employees into key roles at the Highlands News-Sun.
Customer Service Representative Nancy Whirley has been promoted to customer service supervisor and Data Entry Clerk Lisa Garren has been promoted to circulation operations manager.
Whirley has been a familiar voice on the phone and a familiar face at the front desk handling customer and circulation needs since October 2013.
She takes calls and attends to customer emails, takes payments and arranges for the delivery of missed papers.
“I like the customer service part of it. I like being able to help customers because I like to treat them the same way I would like to be treated,” Whirley said. “So I just enjoy helping people and fixing their problems, if I can.”
Garren started working for the Highlands News-Sun in August 2018.
She previously worked for R.R. Donnelley & Sons printing company for 27 years in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Reno, Nevada and Indiana.
“I like learning the new systems,” she said. “I like troubleshooting and taking a process and streamlining it and making it better and more efficient.”
Along with working with the circulation computer programs, Garren will be learning the new advertising system.
Kearley said Garren and Whirley are truly outstanding members of the Highlands News-Sun team.
“They both possess a strong commitment to serving our customers and also make positive contributions to ensure that we are fulfilling our responsibilities to the community,” he said. “Lisa and Nancy’s leadership, vision, work ethic and high skill sets have helped our organization grow and continually improve.
“In their expanded roles, their professionalism and high quality work will benefit even more of our valued readers, advertisers and team members.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.