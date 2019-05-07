SEBRING — Wayne McCall remains in the hospital, undergoing treatment for the burns he sustained in last week’s fire on Twitty Road.
While investigators with Florida’s Division of the State Fire Marshal haven’t uncovered any suspicious activity surrounding that fire, they still haven’t pinpointed the source, according to Fire Marshal officials.
Damage to the Kosan Crisplant propane tank facility, according to the agency, is estimated between $4 million and $6 million.
It’s been a week since a fire at the facility ignited a stack of Blue Rhino-style propane tanks, each full of 20 pounds of liquid petroleum, on the south side of the building.
The tanks then began exploding, sending entire tanks and/or shrapnel into the air, landing as far away as a quarter mile, or more.
Highlands County Fire Rescue command staff were first to arrive, quickly declared the scene too dangerous for close-quarters firefighting, and ordered a one-mile evacuation, especially since the site had a full 50,000-pound propane tank.
Reports are that McCall, despite injuries, was able to get to the main shut-off valve and prevent the fire from getting to the large tank. Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said a line of fire burned through the grass under the tank and passed to the other side without igniting the tank.
The catapulted tanks, however, did force the closure of U.S. 27 north from the intersection with Twitty Road. It also destroyed 15 structures in Sunset Manor mobile home park, across Twitty Road from the facility.
Sunset Manor mobile home park had been at that site well more than 20 years.
According to Highlands County Planning Supervisor Joedene Thayer, the mobile home park received a setback variance in 1992 based upon submission of a schematic that indicated locations of the home sites.
The variance also recognized “grandfathered” setbacks for existing homes and allowed for relocation of mobile homes that had been encroaching on the county right of way on Twitty Road.
Thayer said the current permitted setbacks are 10 feet from roofline to roofline between the mobile homes.
Kosan Crisplant has operated its facility since 2015. The facility would take in, refurbish and refill empty propane tanks, then send them off to be resold.
Thayer said the site was rezoned in 2003 from agriculture to B-3/business district, intended as general business, retail and wholesale, warehouse storage and other services of a general character.
B-3 is considered the most intensive use in the business category. An owner or operator of a business can do any of the less-intensive businesses, but may also have retail sale/display of heavy machinery new automobiles, trucks, mobile homes and boats; display/sale of used automobiles in running order and of used mobile homes and boats; display/storage of utility trailers for sale or rent; tires and batteries; plumbing and electrical fixtures; lawnmower service, sale and rental; dairy supplies; feed and fertilizer and indoor flea markets.
Other service establishments allowed under B-3 are service establishments like a repair and service garage; pest control agency; car wash; hand laundry; indoor home appliance repair; printing shop or newspaper plant; locksmith; barbecue or drive-in refreshment stand; pawnshop; auction house; plant nursery/landscaper; taxidermist; veterinarian/animal hospital or boarding kennels; dyeing; cleaning; carpet or rug cleaning’; diaper service; linen supply; crating, packing and shipping service; distribution service; milk distribution agency/creamery; soft drink bottling, or a telephone exchange.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.