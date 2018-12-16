AVON PARK — Jerry Brokaw approached the city more than a year ago offering to donate his wood-frame house and property at 18 E. Pine St., but the transaction is still in the works.
Then city manager Julian Deleon said the property’s location, behind the Brickell Building, makes it useful as a possible sight for a parking lot. The city may want to explore the demolition of the house.
The City Council took a temporary pass in December 2017 on accepting the donated property so then city attorney Glinda Pruitt could check for encumbrances and prepare an agreement.
Council voted in March to accept the donation.
In a Nov. 7 letter to then city manager June Fisher, Brokaw said the closing agent never contacted him and it has been over a year.
“It is my opinion that the city’s chosen closing agent has exhibited extreme negligence and a complete lack of due diligence in this action,” he said. “I believe I have successfully completed all required actions at my end.”
He requested that “this action” be completed no later than Dec. 31, 2018.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Interim City Attorney Gerald Buhr recommended that a phase I environmental study of the property should be conducted to make sure there are no contaminants that would end up costing the city to clean up.
Council voted unanimously for an environmental evaluation of the property.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard, who voted against accepting the donation, said Friday since council had approved accepting the property, he agrees with having an environmental study.
“I didn’t see that we needed to go into the real estate business and renting or tearing down or even using it for another parking lot,” he said. “I voted against accepting that gift, but now that they voted for it, I am definitely for the environmental study just in case.”
Unless the city is able to sell the property, the structure would likely have to be torn down, Barnard said. He wouldn’t mind selling it and getting some value for it and let somebody else put it on the tax roles.
Previous council members said it could be used for a parking lot, but the city has the parking lot behind 18 East (restaurant), which is rarely half full, he said. Also, the city has the parking lot it built on Main Street near the railroad tracks, which basically never gets used.
“We definitely have plenty of parking on Main Street if you don’t mind walking a block or two,” Barnard said.
