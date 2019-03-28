Property rezoned by Nucor plant

SEBRING — Land located next to the proposed Nucor plant has been rezoned and given a land-use change to make it compatible with its new neighbor.
At its last meeting, the Highlands County Board of County Commission granted a request from the C. Elton Crews Family Limited Partnership LLLP to change the land use on an 8.55-acre portion of a 10.58-acre parcel from commercial/industrial mixed use (CI) to industrial (I).
It sits between the railroad tracks and U.S. 27, just south of Sun Pure Road.
County commissioners also voted, in a separate public hearing, to rezone that property from business district with a conditional use (B-4 CU) to industrial district (I-2), again because of the proximity of the proposed Nucor plant.
Both votes were 4-0. Commissioner Arlene Tuck abstained from both votes, because her son is employed by the Crews family.
Bob Swaine, attorney for the Crews family, said the proposed Nucor steel plant is “just down the street” from the land.
It seems like an appropriate land use change for that area, Swaine said.
In January, the city of Avon Park, with the help of the Highlands County Economic Development office and the Central Florida Regional Planning Council, received a $971,500 grant to fund water and wastewater infrastructure improvements in order to serve businesses north of Avon Park.
That extension will serve Nucor’s steel rebar mill, slated to be in operation by July 2020, directly on the northern side of the Highlands County line near Frostproof. Company officials have said the mill will provide 250 new high-paying jobs, and since the plant will be accessible through Highlands County, it is expected that many new hires will be Highlands County residents.
The grant came from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund. The project will extend a 12-inch water main for 2.25 miles along U.S. 27 and an 8-inch sewer force main for approximately two miles to the county line, according to Highlands County Economic Development.
It was expected, between the arrival of the plant and the extension of water lines to the site, that the area will become a hub for job growth in the north part of Highlands County.
It was also expected, with the extension of water lines, that land in the area would become far more attractive to developers, especially industrial developers.
Chris Grandlienard, Planner I, presented the application to the board. In his presentation, he said the property is divided, with an approximate 2.03-acre portion on the east side of the railroad tracks.
Grandlienard said that smaller portion already has the same Industrial/I-2 land use and zoning configuration.
All of the 10.58-acre parcel is currently in use as a citrus grove, Grandlienard said.
