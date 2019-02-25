SEBRING — Local school board members cite long acclimation period in questioning school board term limits proposal.
The House Oversight, Transparency & Public Management Subcommittee on Wednesday approved by a 11-4 vote a proposed constitutional amendment (HJR 229) that would ask voters in 2020 whether they want to impose eight-year term limits on school board members, similar to term limits in place for the Legislature.
The proposal is now in the House Education Committee.
While the annual legislative session will not start until March 5, the proposal has easily cleared two House subcommittees.
Sponsor Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, said term limits could bring “new voices” onto school boards.
School Board of Highlands County Chairman William “Bill” Brantley, who is now in his third term, said he sees both sides of the issue, but he believes the first three or four years is a period of acclimation to understand what is going on with the role a board member plays and how the member makes an impact.
“I would think 12 years would be a better term limit, but the first four years you are just trying to get your feet on the ground,” he said. “Most people think they can jump right into it and I did, too.”
His predecessor on the board, Richard Norris, said it would take him three or four years to get acclimated in the position, Brantley said, but he thought it would be six months, but that wasn’t true.
The Senate version of the bill has yet to receive a committee hearing. It would require approval by 60 percent of both chambers to make the 2020 ballot, then 60 percent of Florida voters would need to approve of the ballot measure for it to be added to the Constitution.
Two other Highlands School Board members commented on the term-limits issue in September 2017 when then Senate Judiciary Chairman Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, filed a proposed constitutional amendment (SJR 194) to limit school board members to two four-year terms.
Donna Howerton, who is now serving in her sixth term, said when she was first elected to the board in 1996 there were others who were serving in their first term.
Former superintendent Wally Cox was elected to his first term when she started her second term. Board members and faculty encouraged Robert Fitzgerald to run for another term so the school board would have a senior member.
She found it helpful with Fitzgerald continuing on the board with his knowledge of local and state education issues, Howerton said.
Jan Shoop, now in her second term on the board, said it takes at least two to three years to really hit the ground running.
