SEBRING — New class and busing schedules for the Academy at Youth Care Lane will be considered by the School Board of Highlands County at its Tuesday meeting.
Previously school buses picked up the students at their home, but at a recent School Board workshop it was noted that some students had lengthy bus rides when attending the district’s alternative school for those with disciplinary and/or drug issues.
Director of Safety and Security Michael Haley said, “We were able to modify the bus schedule. By doing so, the students are riding the bus no more than 45 minutes each way. This allowed us to add an additional 40 minutes of instruction time to our bell schedule.”
The new schedule shows an eight-period day with separate time periods allotted for breakfast (8:45 to 9:05 a.m.) and lunch (12:25 to 12:55 p.m.). The class periods vary in length from 45 minutes to one hour.
The school day starts with breakfast at 8:45 a.m. and concludes at the end of eighth period at 4:15 p.m.
District Transportation Director Willie Hills said, “We are working on different ways to get students to the Academy in a timely fashion.”
The proposed change would employ trunk stops for the Academy, which is similar to the way students are bused to the International Baccalaureate program at Sebring High, he said.
With trunk stop bus routes, students are picked up at a number of centrally located intersections with retail/business parking lots.
Previously Academy students were picked up door-to-door at their residence, which takes longer, Hills said. Having trunk stops will get them home in a more timely fashion as well.
Two buses will be used — one bus covering Sebring and Avon Park and the other bus for the Lake Placid area and the south side of Sebring.
The proposed plan notes that students who live in the Venus area can be brought in on the general route bus and transfer at designated location with the Academy bus.
Similarly, students who live in the Lorida or Cowhouse area can be brought in by their general route bus then transfer to Academy bus at designated location.
The School Board of Highlands County will consider approval of the class schedule and bus trunk stops for the Academy at Youth Care Lane at its meeting at 5:30, Tuesday, in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School Street, Sebring.
