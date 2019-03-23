SEBRING — Shortly after the Jan. 23 shooting at the SunTrust Bank at 1901 U.S.27 S. in Sebring, donations for the survivors’ families started pouring in. SunTrust Bank and SunTrust Foundation officials joined joined forces with the National Compassion Fund to create their own fund. The account is called Sebring Strong Survivor’s Fund.
SunTrust Bank representatives will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 25 at the Highlands County Government Center in the Board of County Commission Meeting Room at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Dr. Anne Kerr, chairwoman of the fund steering committee, will be facilitating the meeting.
The meeting is anticipated to last one hour. The purpose if the meeting is to share how the donated money in the Sebring Strong Survivor’s Fund account will be distributed. Bank representatives will inform everyone who is eligible for funds and what the deadlines are to apply for them.
The final protocol will be created by National Compassion Fund. A draft protocol may be viewed in its entirety online at nationalcompassionfund.org.
According to the draft protocol, money will be apportioned by the severity of injuries that were sustained in the “Sebring Attack.” Category One will have the highest payouts and will all be the same.
The online draft shows two categories under which money will be distributed. Category One is applicants on behalf of a deceased victim of the shootings. They must be immediate family.
“The eligible applicant shall be the spouse or legal partner of the deceased or the personal representative of the estate of the deceased,” the protocol states.
Category Two is for anyone who was present at the time of the shooting. This category will have different payout amounts and will be less than Category One.
“Determination of the amounts for each eligible applicant will depend upon the following: (1) the balance in the Fund on April 30, 2019; (2) completion of the review of all submitted applications; and (3) review and approval by the Administrators,” the online protocol said.
The SunTrust Foundation has invited residents to attend the public meeting on Monday and weigh in on the draft protocol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.