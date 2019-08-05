SEBRING — During the Highlands News-Sun Highlander Awards banquet that took place Thursday, July 18 at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel, Avon Park High School graduate and current Miss Highlands County Amy Schlosser was named the Teen of the Year for 2018.
A proud Christian, Schlosser puts her faith first and community a close second. “It’s why I do what I do. Who I’m ultimately trying to serve is God and share his message with other people.” Schlosser recognizes how much her community supports youth. “I think often times that youth have a negative connotation or people look down on you, but I think this community supports youth and gives me opportunities to be a youth and support them as well.”
A member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park for many years, she regularly attends with her family.
A recent graduate of APHS, Schlosser spent the last two years of high school taking both high school and college courses, allowing her to graduate in May with both her high school diploma and her Associate’s degree simultaneously.
“It was a lot of work. Especially with cross country and track, and all the clubs I was in. It was definitely difficult at times to manage it but I love community service and I love being involved in my community and that’s what makes it worthwhile.”
Schlosser is a familiar face on the pageant circuit as well. “I have been doing pageants since I was 12,” Schlosser said. “That has had me in front of the community for many years which is great.” She wants to get to know her community as much as they know her. “I want to get to know them and create relationships with them.”
Beauty Fit For A Queen hosts many events in their offices as well as out in the public. “I’ve had a lot of community connection through this and through pageants.”
When she’s not working with Beauty Fit For A Queen or participating in pageant events, she works at Maxwell Medical, where she’s been now for two years. She says they have been very flexible with her schedule of the past two years. “Being a college student and high school student it’s hard to find time to work. They’re very flexible with my hours.”
The job gives her medical experience which will help her in the future when she moves on to Montreat College, a Christian liberal arts college in North Carolina where she plans to study Health Sciences. Schlosser will be running cross country and track, as well as attending Honors classes there. She leaves in couple of weeks.
Leaving Highlands County for school won’t affect her run as current Miss Highlands County. Schlosser said that she will be able to attend events when she comes home for visits before passing the crown off to a new Miss Highlands County at the next fair in February. “I’ll still be Miss Highlands County, just in a different way.”
Schlosser describes being chosen as the Teen of the Year at this year’s Highlander Awards as “very awesome.” She went on to say that she also “very honored.” She found out about her nomination when she read it in the Highlands News-Sun. “My parents are a firm believer that you should have a paper every morning and always read it, but somehow they missed it. I was reading through one day and saw my name in there.”
She said she wasn’t expecting to win. “I was very excited to win that award just because it made me realize that I was doing a lot for the community and it’s nice to be able to extend that as well, giving me another platform to talk about it more with other people and hopefully get more support for it.”
Schlosser said that being chosen as Teen of the Year says a lot of about her community values and her role with Beauty Fit For A Queen.
The nonprofit was started in 2015 with the intention of changing the culture of beauty. The nonprofit started doing hair and makeup for girls for events such as modeling, prom or weddings. They provided these services for a donation or for free. “Since then, we’ve added multiple programs under that umbrella of the 501c3.”
Brittney Fann, founder of Beauty Fit For A Queen, in her nomination of Schlosser said that she always has a smile on her face and her heart and hands are ready to serve others. Fann also cited the way Schlosser leans on her faith in the Lord and is a like a “light” for others.
“She impressed me so much with her integrity and responsibility, as well as maturity and willingness to lead others,” Fann said. “We gave Amy the position of ‘Teen Director’ under our nonprofit organization for girls in Highlands County.”
Schlosser’s program, The Blessed Dressed, was started under Beauty Fit For A Queen in June of 2018. The program collects sparkly dresses from people in the community and gives them away for free for events such as homecoming, prom or whatever they need it for. “We’ve hosted large-scale events where they can meet us here and get a dress,” said Schlosser.
Schlosser said that the goal of her Blessed Dressed is to change the culture of beauty. “Telling young girls and young women that they’re beautiful through what Jesus says about them and not what the world says about them.” Schlosser is the current Teen Director of The Blessed Dressed and will be looking to fill that spot with a new director when she leaves for college.
Anyone interested can still apply until Aug. 12 at beautyfitforaqueen.org or on Facebook by searching Beauty Fit For A Queen.
Schlosser gave a few words of wisdom for anyone looking to step in and take her place with the nonprofit, “I encourage you to have a passion for it...have a really strong appreciation for serving your community and have a Biblical base.”
AdventHealth was the sponsor of the Highlander Awards banquet; The Champion for Children Foundation sponsored the Teen of the Year category.
Vanity is the opposite of godliness, it contradicts the purpose our creator's efforts to accept and love one another for who we are. Christianity uses the prophets and teachings to placate vanity and selfishness. Throughout history, both men and women wore head coverings to promote holiness and dedication to god. If you look at every carving from the Pharohs, Israelites, and Coptic Christians, every instance and person has a head covering to show their dedication to god. Please keep religious convictions and non-profit organizations as justification to promote sex appeal and vanity out of play, they contradict the very concept of holiness and discipline of pleasing god for our true purpose of existence. This is telling women and men that its ok to look appealing sexually through thought of promiscuous behavior.
Sometimes I think religion is overplayed. People too often hide behind it like a mask.
