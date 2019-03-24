SEBRING — After seeing only five arrests during Race Week, Sebring International Raceway also saw a total of just 32 medical calls for this year’s “Super Sebring.”
“When you figure there’s more people there than in the county,” as many as twice the county population, said Billy Kingston, safety director at the Raceway, “it’s not a lot.”
Kingston said he didn’t have an official number on attendance, and he hadn’t heard it announced yet. It’s a big enough crowd to have more medical calls, but it didn’t.
“It was good weekend,” Kingston said.
Kingston has served the last three years as safety director at the Raceway, and many other years working the event. He said the types of calls the 100 or so staff members get “run the gamut” from a trip and fall to internal medical issues, like heart problems.
The calls this year were consistent with what emergency personnel see at the Race Week events, he said, both in the types of calls and the numbers: Usually about two-and-a-half dozen to three dozen people.
Among the things that helped, Kingston said, was the pedestrian tunnel that accommodates emergency vehicles, as well as the two-lane crossover bridge from the Midway to Green Park. There was also a pedestrian walkway on the bridge itself.
Before, any pedestrians who wanted to get from Green Park to the Midway, had to used a walkover bridge near Turn 7/Hairpin Turn or they’d have to all pile into a vehicle.
The new bridge helped tremendously with preventing traffic from backing up on the Midway and in Green Park, Kingston said. It also helps his crews get resources into and out of Green Park, even when the track is active.
When asked what people can do at the annual 12 Hours of Sebring race, or any such event to prevent getting hurt, he said one thing: Hydrate.
“Hydration is the big thing,” Kingston said. “Hydrating with water as opposed to things that aren’t water.”
When people drink only alcohol or very little water, they get into problems, he said.
“If you’re going to be out there that many days, hydration is the big thing,” Kingston said. “It can prevent dehydration and stress on body that leads to other problems.”
Numbers from Kingston state the Raceway had hardly any calls for assistance from the previous Saturday, March 9, until the following Tuesday, March 12. On that Tuesday, emergency crews at the track transported two people for medical issues.
On Monday, March 11, emergency responders had one assistance call from the public, but no one injured.
Wednesday, March 13, saw one person transported to the Infield Care Center (IFCC), which was staffed by doctors and nurses from AdventHealth Sebring.
Another two that day refused treatment.
The number of injuries didn’t really ramp up until Thursday, March 14, but even then, there were never more than a dozen calls per day, with only about a half dozen getting treated.
• Thursday, March 14, had four people transported to local emergency rooms and one taken to the Infield Care Center. Five refused treatment and one received assistance only.
• Friday, March 15, had three taken to emergency rooms and three taken to the Infield Care Center.
• Saturday, March 16 — the big race day — had four taken to emergency rooms, two taken to the Infield Care Center, two who refused treatment and one public assistance call.
In all, 13 were sent to local emergency rooms, and seven were treated at the track’s onsite facility.
Sunday, when people started rolling out of the park, had no calls for help.
That day, however, Highlands County sheriff’s deputies found a man who apparently died in his camper at Turn 7, the Hairpin Turn, when the camper had stayed behind while others had left.
Deputies found Geoffrey Clark Shepherd, 64, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies have no lead on a cause of death, but said there appeared to be no signs of foul play. For now, this death appears accidental.
The District 10 Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to see what kind of medical condition or accident may have resulted in his death.
