This week, Highlands News-Sun launched its own stand-alone Sports section for its readers. The newspaper removed the regional Sports section from the coast because instead of just national sports, the regional Sports section became local to Charlotte and Sarasota counties, and our readers let us know that isn’t what they wanted.
Beginning today, the regional Sports section will again be included in your news package along with our stand-alone Sports section. We erred in moving too fast when we launched our own stand-alone Sports section.
Our readers have not been shy in reporting back to us and we are hearing the displeasure. Please bear with us as we take this feedback and see if we can’t complete the rebuilding process to satisfy all of our sports readers. Also please keep in mind the best route may be to return to the regional Sports section and continue publishing local sports news separately.
For now, the regional Sports section from the coast will continue to be included in your news package each day until we have completed the task of what we are trying to accomplish — providing a comprehensive sports section that includes local, regional, state and national sports coverage.
In our stand-alone Sports section, we have lottery and the Live Sports on TV schedule. A standings page will be added, but for now it can still be found in the regional Sports section.
We are working diligently to get everything into place so that readers will get a sports section they will be happy with. W{span}e apologize for any and all inconvenience this may have created for our readers.
